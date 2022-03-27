The Real Reason Taylor Hawkins left Alanis Morissette’s band for The Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins got his big break in 1995 as a drummer when he was hired by Alanis Morissette. Morissette was currently on tour in support of her album. “Jagged Little Pill,”One of The best-selling albums ever. Classic Rock Magazine even notes that “Jagged Little Pill”The album sold more than any other ever released by Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones or the Beatles. And knowing the success Hawkins was experiencing, Dave Grohl didn’t know if Hawkins would give it up to join the Foo Fighters — a known band, but at the time, not as known as Morissette.

Hawkins was shocked when Grohl called Hawkins to say he was looking for drummer. “I’m your guy,”Grohl told him, “Persist!” 95.5 KLOS. They had been friends for years and were inseparable. Grohl claimed that Hawkins told him when he first met him. He knew Hawkins. “either my twin or my spirit animal or my best friend.”Grohl believes that this connection was what led Hawkins, who was in Morissette’s band, to leave to join the Foo Fighters.

“I think it had more to do with our personal relationship than anything musical,” Grohl Additional information available. “To be honest, it still does. Our musical relationship — the foundation of that is our friendship, and that’s why when we jump up onstage and play, we’re so connected because we’re like best friends.”