You Have to See Beyoncé's Latest Accessory for Date Night With Jay-Z
By Brandon Pitt
When life gives Beyoncé lemons, not only does she make lemonade, but she also throws one over her shoulder and rocks it.
 
The “Formation” singer—who is busy living her best life aboard a yacht off the European coast with husband Jay-Z following her 40th birthday celebration—showed off her latest, uh, squeeze on Sept. 23. Pairing a date night sequined Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a high pony, she topped it all off with a Judith Leiber pink lemon slice bag (which runs for a cool $4,200, btw). 
 
The mom of three’s latest Instagram post that had us crazy in love once again dropped the same day she shared a personal letter to fans, explaining her outlook on her life now that she turned the big 4-0.

“Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP,” she wrote in her heartfelt letter. “This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!”

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City.

