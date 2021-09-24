Chelsea vs Man City build up And Arsenal Signed £50m Ben White And Matty Cash to Poland Latest Updates!

CLUBS HIT BACK

Europe’s leading clubs have slammed Fifa over its attempts to “railroad” through a World Cup every two years.

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has enlisted an army of former stars to back his proposals, which are also firmly supported by Fifa chief Gianni Infantino.

Infantino and Wenger appear to have the votes from the vast majority of the 211 national associations to see the biennial World Cup and other changes to the international match calendar endorsed at next year’s Congress.

But now the European Club Association, representing 247 sides across the continent including the Big Six, Everton, Newcastle, Leicester, and Aston Villa in the Prem, have launched their fightback in a damning indictment of Fifa’s approach.

The ECA does not mention either Wenger or Infantino by name in its statement, issued from it’s Swiss base.

But it is clear who is being targeted as it stated: “The ECA has followed with grave concern and alarm Fifa’s launch of active PR campaigns and much pretense, apparently seeking to railroad through reforms to the International Match Calendar, particularly the introduction of a biennial World Cup.

But it is clear who is being targeted as it stated: “The ECA has followed with grave concern and alarm Fifa’s launch of active PR campaigns and much pretense, apparently seeking to railroad through reforms to the International Match Calendar, particularly the introduction of a biennial World Cup.

“Aside from the notable lack of genuine (or indeed any) consultation, Fifa’s proposals would lead to a direct and destructive impact on the club game, both domestically and internationally.

“In addition, the proposals would put players’ health and wellbeing at risk.

“They would dilute the value and meaning of club and country competitions and diminish and conflict with women’s and youth football while also subordinating other sporting tournaments and interests at all levels worldwide.”