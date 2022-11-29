You don’t want to miss this nerve-shredding new Netflix documentary coming tomorrow

If you’re looking for more true crime content to keep you up at night after Dahmer, Netflix has you covered. Netflix will release a series of limited-edition videos called “The Last Days” on Tuesday 29 November. Texas Killing Fields – Crime Scene. It is the third season. Crime Scene The series presents a unique look at a specific location that was the scene of heinous crime.

Crime Scene Season 3 of Netflix

This is the most recent season Crime Scene Jessica Dimmock, a filmmaker on Netflix “investigates the ‘Texas Killing Fields,’ a region with a dark pattern of girls who have disappeared and turned up dead.” In the same area, three bodies of young women were found in 1980s. Another was located in 1991. These cases have remained cold for decades.

Joe Berlinger was the director of the two first seasons of this chilling series. Joe also produced the two original entries to the Netflix True Crime series. Conversations with Killers. Berlinger acts as executive producer Texas Killing Fields You can also find them here.

Here’s the lengthy synopsis for Texas Killing Fields – Crime Scene Netflix

Amidst the marshes and oil refineries alongside the interstate corridor connecting Houston and the beach town of Galveston, lies Calder Road – the patch of land that earned its name after the bodies of three young women were discovered there in the 1980s and a fourth in 1991. Their murders remain unsolved, but one grieving father refuses to give up on the hunt for his daughter’s killer, while the search and recovery organization he founded supports other local families facing similar tragedies. His determined pursuit of justice for the victims drives the series as it delves into five decades of the area’s unsettling history, uncovering a pattern of eerie connections and missed opportunities surrounding the Calder Road cold cases that may, at long last, lead investigators to the truth.

Three episodes from the brand-new All-New Texas Killing Fields – Crime Scene Limited series will start streaming on Netflix Tuesday. Also, you can watch Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel The Times Square Killer: Crime Scene Right now

Additional Netflix news: Next week, 5 Netflix movies you should not miss