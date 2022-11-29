If you’re already wondering when Home And Away will be back on UK TV in 2023 after the season finale, we’ve got it covered.

The 2022 season finale left fans with an unexpected twist and they will need to wait for the return of all characters.

Ray Meagher, a cast member, promised that 2023 would be. “unmissable” When he shared teasers Inside Soap.

Where is Home And Away Back on UK TV, 2023

Following the show’s annual Christmas break, fans of the show don’t have to wait long into the new year to get a fix of their favourite Aussie soap.

Home and Away is back on Channel 5 UK on Monday, January 2.

Fans in Australia will have to wait a week later – Monday, January 9 – for its return, just one week before the show celebrates its 35th anniversary – Tuesday, January 17.

The 2023 Home and Away Outlook

Meagher has been playing Alf Stewart since 1988 and said in a recent interview that Home And Away 2023 would be his last. “unmissable”.

He stated: “Next year is going to be unmissable; births, deaths, marriages, disasters, drama, we’ve got the lot!”

Meagher suggested that Alf might be moving on from the Aussie coast town.

“Over 90% of the time, I love it here. And a lot of that is to do with the people,” Meagher said Inside Soap. “The crew are very much a part of that – they’re absolutely fantastic. It’s like leaving one family and going to another one every day for work. In terms of a straight answer [to leaving], I’ll go eventually. But when? Who knows?”

Fans It will Discover the horrifying aftermath That Final dramatic scene

Is Home And Away dead in 2022?

The finale saw viewers see Tane (Ethan Browne), Felicity (Jacqui purvis) arrive at their wedding after enduring cold feet and surprising declarations of affection.

The unexpected happened when Felicity (Stephanie Panozzo), and Eden (Eden) tampered with their car’s brakes while they were driving along a country road.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), Justin (James Stewart), previously spent several weeks fixing up the car for Tane (Felicity).

A different storyline shows that any romantic relationship between Bree and Remi (Juliet Godwin), is ruined when Bree becomes the kidnap victim to Jacob (Luke Jacobz).

