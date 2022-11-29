Scarlett Johansson To Star In & EP ‘Just Cause’ Amazon Limited Series

EXCLUSIVEScarlett Johansson, her debut major television venture, will be a star and an executive producer in this series. For a good cause, a thriller limited series based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel. The project was a highly competitive one. It is being directed by Christy Hall.I’m Not OK With This, Daddio), Johansson’s These Pictures banner and Warner Bros. TV, has landed at Amazon Studios with a straight-to-series order for Prime Video.

In the TV adaptation, the book’s male protagonist, Miami newspaper editorial writer Matt Cowart, is undergoing a gender swap, with Johansson playing the series’ female lead Madison “Madi” Cowart is a Florida reporter who was struggling to report the death of a condemned inmate.

Johannson, twice Oscar nominated Johannson is intimately connected to the film. At age 10, she appeared in Warner Bros.’ 1995 feature adaptation of Katzenbach’s book in only her second film role. Sean Connery was the actor who played the role of her daughter in the film’s main character. He was later remade as Paul Armstrong, Harvard Law Professor. Below is a clip of the scene that featured them together.

Hall executive produces For a good cause limited series alongside Johansson, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn of These Pictures. Zara Duffy (Head of Television for These Pictures) is responsible for overseeing the company. Warner Bros. TV owns the studio.

The 1995 cast For a good cause Arne Glamcher directed the film. Ruby Dee, Laurence Fishburne and Ed Harris also star in it.

These Pictures are currently working on Greg Berlanti’s Apple movie. Project ArtemisJohansson stars alongside Channing Tatum in the movie titled.

Johansson was the last of her MCU stint with Black Widow, her standalone Marvel film. Johansson reprised Ash as her voice, in this movie. Sing sequel. She can be seen in Wes Anderson’s next film Asteroid City. Johansson’s six TV hosting roles are well-known. Saturday Night Live She also made several appearances on Ivanka Trump. Robot Chicken featured her voiceover as a regular. Johansson has been repped by CAA as well as Kevin Yorn of Yorn Levine.

Hall is a screenwriter and playwright based in Los Angeles. He co-developed the Netflix/21 Laps 2020 series and also executive produced it. I’m Not OK With This, an adaptation of Charles Foreman’s graphic novel.

Next, she will make her directorial debut. Daddio, She adapted the play’s title from her own. Film production of the film, which begins this week, is being directed by Hall. It stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. Hall also wrote the English language remake of Joachim Trier’s film Thelma, FilmNation and Craig Gillespie. Also adapted Keep the stars away for Dan Cohen at 21 Laps and Lionsgate and Stephen King’s Tom Gordon’s Girl Lover Vertigo, Village Roadshow. In TV, Hall recently served as consulting producer on Apple’s Serving as a Servant Untitled Damien Chazelle is also in the works. Hall is represented by CAA Grandview and Miles Metcoff.

Justin Kroll contributed to the report.