You could be paid £100 to go on a £5,000 shopping spree – and you get to keep EVERYTHING you buy

ALL shopaholics! You could be paid to shop on a high-end shopping spree, and you can keep all of your purchases.

Do you find this too good to true? It’s not.

1 A company wants you to shop Credit: Getty Images – Contributor

Shopping can give you an unmatched feeling. Dopamine is commonly linked to a “high” from shopping. “shopper’s high”.

Now one company is on a mission to see exactly how a shopping spree can impact our bodies. They are willing to pay three people for the privilege of studying science.

Hush HushA new online luxury marketplace called, has just launched. “spenders”To test the effects of splurging on factors like temperature and heart rate, use this program.

“We are now looking to recruit three members of the public to spend £5,000 over the course of eight hours whilst wearing a heart rate monitor,”They said.

“Before and during every purchase, a accompanying medical professional provided by us will access and record their pupil dilation and body temperature, sweat, salivation, and sweat levels.

“Candidates will also be required to fill out a psychological survey at the time of purchase, and then again one week later, to ascertain their emotional and mental state and how this might develop over time.”

Participants will receive a pre-paid credit card that can used to purchase high value items.

On top of being able to keep everything you purchase, you will also be paid £100 a day for your time.

Participants must be at minimum 18 years of age and have no medical conditions that could impact the study’s results or their safety.

It’s also vital that applicants live near luxury shopping centres – or have easy access to them via public transportation.

Hush Hush also stated that this product will work better for people who don’t like spending large sums on material items. This is not the right one for you if your habit of spending large sums of money in one go.

Further details and the application forms can be found here. Here.

The following are the key requirements for this role: For those 18 and over, a prepaid card will be issued

They are free from any pre-existing conditions that could have an impact on the results of the study or their personal safety and health.

To take advantage of local luxury shopping outlets, you must be able to travel to or base yourself in a metropolitan area.

