Hulu Adds Six As Recurring To Limited Series

EXCLUSIVEHulu adds to its cast The Girl from PlainvilleWith the addition Peter Gerety (City On A Hill).? Michael Mosley (Titans).? Ella Kennedy Davis (Perry Mason).? Pearl Amanda Dickson (Legion), Kylie Liya page (Girls in the Woods).And Jeff Wahlberg (Dora & the Lost City of Gold) They will appear opposite stars Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, Kai Lennox, Cara Buono, Chloë Sevigny and Norbert Leo Butz. Liz Hannah produces the limited series. Dr. DeathPatrick Macmanus is an executive producer and UCP, which is a division within Universal Studio Group.

Written by Hannah Macmanus The Girl from Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s (Fanning) relationship with Conrad Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the Hulu Original limited series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, and also executive produced by Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Barron and Erin Lee Carr serve as consultants. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

Director of the film will be Liz Hannah, Zetna Fentes, Pippa BIANCO, and Lisa Cholodenko (screenwriter and director Emmy-winning).

Gerety is joining the Roy family as Conrad Roy Sr. is the patriarch. His discipline and expectations are passed down from generation to generation. He is an old-school type of father. We follow his struggle to correct his harsh standards and how it might have affected his family as the series progresses.

Mosley is cast as Joseph Cataldo. He represents Michelle Carter as an attorney. He has created a “name for himself” representing everybody from high school DUI’s to players on the New England Patriots, and he reminds everyone of that every chance he gets.

Davis will appear as Sydney Roy, Coco’s younger sister. Sydney and Coco are as close as siblings can be and Coco’s suicide seriously affects Sydney.

Dickson will play Susie Pierce. Pierce met Michelle at an informal softball tournament. Susie is an outsider at her school, but Michelle loves her and they bond deeply.

Page joins Cassie Wilkins as she is a “friend” from Michelle’s school, though she doesn’t particularly want to be. Cassie thinks she’s a bit of a “try-hard.” Ultimately, Cassie testifies against Michelle in court.

Lastly, Wahlberg will play Rob Mahoney, Coco’s closest friend. A year ahead of Coco in school, he tries to shrug off the pain he is feeling after the death of his friend and is the first in Coco’s circle to deal with some of Michelle’s manipulative ways.

