Brian Wilson Dismantles ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice?’ for New Piano Album

Brian Wilson strips down the Beach Boys’ ebullient classic “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”The latest offering from his upcoming album, At My Piano.

The solo piano version “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”It has the comforting sound of a lullaby. Wilson’s playing gently guides the song through its sprightly verses until his left hand deftly slows the tune through the trundling bridge, then re-emerges for one last charming chorus.

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice”The second release is from At My PianoFollowing a rendition “God Only Knows,”These arrived in September. At My PianoSolo performances of Beach Boys classics will be featured. “Good Vibrations,” “In My Room,” Don’t Worry Baby,” as well as a medley of Smiletracks and his original tune “Love and Mercy.”

“I think the piano album turned out so good. It’s a trip, and Mt. Vernon Farewell sounds like a fairytale!”Wilson tells Rolling Stone in an email, alluding to his take inspired by the Beach Boys’ 1973 EP Mount Vernon and Fairway. “I hope people enjoy it.”

Wilson will launch a North American tour in Huntington, New York on October 5th. The run is scheduled to conclude in Waukegan on October 23rd. He released a wealth of demos, rarities and outtakes throughout his career over the summer on his website. A new box set was also released by The Beach Boys. Feel FlowsThe focus of this article is on the recordings that were made. SunflowerAnd Surf’s Up.