Every iPhone/Android user should be aware of the dangers associated with Wi-Fi – this could endanger your life and cause you to pay hefty fees

Free Wi-Fi can be found everywhere nowadays, but it is not recommended to connect to every network that you find.

You should never trust the Wi-Fi that you find on your phone, Android, or laptop.

That’s because there are a ” tremendous number of risks”, according to internet security firm Norton.

Hidden dangers are all around you that you may not be aware of.

The network that you are joining might have poor or nonexistent security. This could make it easy for any device to connect.

One of the most dangerous threats to your computer is the man-in-the middle (MITM) attack.

It means that hackers could get into your network and “read” all the information being transmitted.

If you feel you can log onto your emails securely or check your bank account without being hacked, it could be someone watching.

You may also be phished by email scammers who impersonate well-known brands to get your private data.

You could be at even more risk if the network you’re accessing is unencrypted, as this makes it even easier for a scammer to get ahold of your web traffic and use it for their own needs.

Hackers also create malicious hotspots that trick people into connecting to what they think is a legitimate network because the name sounds reputable.

If you have a connection to the internet, hackers can gain access to your personal data.

There are many options to keep yourself safe.

Don’t bank, or do any other sensitive activity from the public Wi Fi network.

VPNs provide additional security.

Make sure you’re visiting HTTPS sites, these are safer.

