You can watch 80 For Brady streaming or on DVD.

HITC provides information about where and when to stream 80 For Brady.

When it comes to movies, sports and comedy are a wonderful combination. Perhaps no other recent example illustrates this more clearly than 80 for Brady.

Title refers to Tom Brady (former NFL quarterback) and was directed and written by Kyle Marvin. This film tells of four friends who traveled to watch Tom in 2017’s Super Bowl.

It’s a tale of friendship and deals with universal themes of connection and aging, with a cast featuring stars from Lily Tomlin to Jane Fonda.

As it was released in theaters by Paramount Pictures, you may be wondering whether it’s on Paramount+. So, here’s where to watch 80 For Brady on streaming and when the DVD release date is.

Watch 80 for Brady online

80 For Brady can be rented on many streaming platforms such as Amazon Video, YouTube and Vudu.

It’s yet to reach Paramount+ but you will find it easily accessible to either buy or rent on the above. Amazon Video rents it at $19.99, while you can buy and keep it for $24.99.

It is available in the United States. The UK release date for the film is Friday March 24, 2023. It will only be available on-demand and in theatres.

For those who don’t want to watch on streaming but would rather own a physical copy, the US DVD and Blu-ray release date is Tuesday, May 2nd 2023.

80 To Brady Cast

Check out below the 80 For Brady Cast and their respective roles.

Lou is Lily Tomlin

Jane Fonda plays Trish

Rita Moreno as Maura

Betty as Sally Field

Tom Brady, as himself

Gugu Billy Porter

Pat Corddry by Rob Corddry

Nat Alex Moffat

Harry Hamlin is Dan

Bob Balaban is Mark

Glynn Turman, Mickey

Sara Gilbert is Sara

Tony is Jimmy O. Yang

Ron Funches As Chip

Sally Kirkland is Ida

Alex Bentley will be Matt Patricia

Patton Oswalt, Brisket

Guy Fieri, as Guy Fieri

Retta as herself

Matt Lauria as James

‘There just became this natural connection’

The film’s director was previously Interviewed Box Office Pro opened up to him about the tight knit cast on set.

“Lily and Jane, obviously, have a relationship. These women are all in this industry for so many years [that], even though they haven’t spent every day of their lives together, they’ve known each other for such a long time. It was a mutual connection that just seemed to be a natural one. The women would sit together off-set.”

He added: “It became a thing we pushed forward and promoted: hang out, talk, banter. That same feeling of friendship I desired to naturally transfer into my performance. We just kept kindling the fire.”

Amazon Video has 80 for Brady available to rent and buy.

