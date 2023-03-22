Seungri and Yoo Hye Won’s rumored get together in Thailand explored

Seungri, a former BigBang member is now in the news after Korean media Dispatch reported Seungri was spotted with Yoo Hye Woon in Thailand.

Lee Seung Hyun, also known as Seungri, was originally charged with nine crimes and released on February 11th 2023. The latest K-media report states that the ex-K-pop singer flew to Thailand just a month following his release from prison.

Seungri and Yoo Hye Won’s rumored get-together in Thailand makes headlines

K-media Dispatch Claimed that Seungri and Yoo Hye Won spent a day in Thailand’s luxury hotel on March 5. Previous reports claimed that they were dating in 2020 and 2018.

According to eyewitnesses, Seungri & Yoo Hye were seen holding hands in the lobby.

A look into Seungri and Yoo Hye Won’s dating history

When a Taiwanese publication claimed the couple had been dating for one year, Seungri was first reported to have been seeing Yoo Hye Woon.

Seungri, who enlisted later in 2020 in the military, spotted a young woman inside his car while he was getting out. Many claimed that it was Yoo Hye Won.

Both times, the actress’ agency SBD Entertainment neither deny nor confirm the rumors saying it is difficult to say given it is a private matter.

Yoo Hye Won’s agency responds to Dispatch report

Following speculation by fans and media reports about the incident, Yoo Hye Won’s agency has finally spoken out and admitted that the model was there at the time. However, it was only to attend a wedding.

The 28 year-old Clarified, “I was with acquaintances at the hotel to attend a wedding in Thailand.”

