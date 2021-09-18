You can visit a brewery which even has beer-filled SWIMMING POOLS

BEER fans should mark this brewery onto their bucket list – as it has swimming pools filled with the booze.

In green-list Austria, Schloss Starkenberger is a castle that is also a brewery.

There's a brewery in Austria that owns the world's first beer swimming pools

Visitors to the Schloss Starkenberger beer pools can book a dip in one of seven baths for £200 pounds for two hours

The Tarrenz brewery first launched the seven beer baths back in 2005, although have gained popularity in recent years.

The pools are 13 feet long and hold around 42,000 pints each of different brews.

The pool has 13 varieties of beer, so guests can order a new glass of beer.

In the basement of the castle, 700-years-old, the pool was built.

After modern technology made it unnecessary to have a fermentation cellar, the owners converted the rooms into beer baths.

A two hour soak will set you back £200, although staff warn to book ahead as they often sell out- and they also warn you not to drink the beer pools.

There is also a whiskey distillery in the vicinity if you are still thirsty after the two hour soak.

You can also enjoy other beer spas.

The Purkmistr beer spa in Czech Republic allows you to take a relaxing bath in watered down lager.

You can also spend 45 minutes in the Thermal Beer Spa’s beer spa tub.

The pools, which measure 13 feet in length, contain around 42,000 pints of different brews

Guests can order fresh glasses of beer to be delivered to their pool