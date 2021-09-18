Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm Drag Austen Kroll!

Madison LeCroy dropped some shade about her ex Austen Kroll. The “Southern Charm” star shared a screenshot of texts between herself and her new boyfriend on her Instagram Stories. Madison asks her boyfriend to buy her something and then she replies by saying that she emailed her boyfriend. We can assume this email was her sending money for the item because his response read: “Don’t ever Venmo me again!!”

On the screenshot, Madison added the caption: “I used to date guys that would request,” along with a sticker of “Muppets” character Beaker. Madison also added to the screenshot a message that read: “Finally! Man of my dreams in all the ways… Never settle ladies, they do exist.” Why the “Muppets” reference? Fans have often compared Austen to a “Muppets” character, as the good people of Reddit point out, so many are speculating that Madison was trolling Austen in her screenshot.

Madison has made a number of references to Austen’s money in the past. Madison was teased for being a gold-digger during the scandal involving Alex Rodriguez. In her defense, she roasted Austen and said to Us Weekly: “I mean, I have my own money. I don’t need to date somebody that has you know … I’m not a gold digger, don’t y’all know that? I dated Austen [Kroll].” Ouch! Madison appears to be happy in her new relationship, even though it may not be the best parting statement.