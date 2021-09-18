Sky could let you watch TV WITHOUT a dish as it teases ‘magical’ announcement

SKY is about to host a major press event – and could debut an “internet-powered” box.

You could now watch Sky TV from anywhere without having to have a satellite dish.

1 Sky already offers an internet-over-TV service in Germany Credit: Sky

The mystery event is around three weeks away, but it’s already being teased by Sky.

In an invitation sent to Central Recorder, Sky said: “The magic is coming…”.

The event will take place in the morning of October 7.

Sky is not revealing what exactly is in store.

Popular gadget site Pocketlint has suggested that Sky could announce an internet-powered Sky box.

Current Sky boxes do use the internet to stream some content – but a satellite dish is necessary for full service and setup.

Sky offers a TV-over Internet service called Sky Go. However, it must be connected to an existing Sky service in order for it to work.

Importantly, Sky offers a full internet-only TV package – but it’s only available in Germany.

It’s entirely possible that a similar product could be launched in the UK.

Installing a Sky dish isn’t always ideal.

Some people don’t like how they look, and others are unable to install them.

It feels old-fashioned to have to make home improvements just to be able to watch TV.

The German service is a full Sky Q offering – albeit over the internet.

This means that you can still access regular channels and record content.

Access to catch-up and streaming services like Netflix or Disney+ is still available.

Of course, it’s unclear if Sky would announce a similar or identical product here.

There’s no word on pricing either, so it could be cheaper, less expensive or the same as the satellite option.

Sky will reveal more about its plans on October 7 – and Central Recorder will be reporting live as it happens.

