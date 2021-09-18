You can stay at Pooh Bear’s house in the Hundred Acre Woods

By Brandon Pitt
In
WINNIE the Pooh fans can now stay at his cottage in the real Hundred Acre Wood – and expect some delicious honey-themed meals.

The “Bearbnb” house has been launched by Kim Raymond, who is the illustrator of Winnie the Pooh for Disney, to celebrate it’s 95th anniversary.

The house, which is built into a tree with a Mr. Sanders sign on the door, can sleep up to four people.

Inside the kitchen are the iconic “hunny” pots, with themed meals while there is a double bed on the ground floor and two singles on the mezzanine, perfect for kids.

The woods that inspired the books will be toured and guests can play Poohsticks at the Poohstick bridge.

The house rules include “no heffalumps inside the house” and “multiple naps are permitted,” although stricter rules warn that pets and smoking are banned, while only kids over six should sleep on the mezzanine.

He took inspiration from the illustrations in the children’s books and wrote, “I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh since thirty years. I am still inspired by the classic decorations and the new Disney stories.

The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honouring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.”

The custom built home is available on Airbnb for two nights – September 24 and 25, for £95 a night.

The booking period opens on September 20, so be fast.

To commemorate the 95th Anniversary, the Royal Mint launched a new range 50p coins as part of its Winnie the Pooh and Friends collection.

Here are some places you can visit in the UK that inspired the story. Some of these locations were even used in the films.

Many people were stunned to discover that Winnie The Pooh was actually based upon a female bear.

​First trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin, ​shows the story behind A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh

