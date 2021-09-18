Twitter is down Issues, outages and errors explained

TWITTER is among the most popular social media networks where users can post and interact with messages known as “tweets.”

On September 17, some users reported technical issues when attempting to run the app on their mobile devices.

Is Twitter down?

According to Downdetector, as of 2pm ET September 17 – some 65 percent of Twitter users have reported issues with the social media networks website.

11% of users also reported issues with Twitter via their mobile phones.

24 percent of Twitter users are experiencing difficulties logging in to the platform.

At 2.27pm ET, 453 users reported issues with Twitter on Downdetector.

Downdetector tweeted: “User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 2:41 PM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/twitter/ RT if you’re also having problems #Twitterdown.“

When else has Twitter been down?

Twitter has experienced numerous problems and outages in September.

Downdetector has reported the following issues with Twitter, including logging in through their website or on their mobile device:

September 1 at 6.33am

September 1 at 8.13pm

September 2 at 6.21am

September 2 at 4.29pm

September 9 at 9.01am

September 17 at 2.41pm

2 Downdetector has reported five outages for Twitter so far in September Credit: Getty – Contributor

How can I check if Twitter is down?

If you want to verify that your Twitter account is operational, log in to it.

If the message, “This page is down. I scream… You scream… We all scream… for us to fix this page. We’ll stop making jokes and get things up and running soon,” appears, then the site is down for you.

However, users who aren’t reporting issues with Twitter have access to the site and can still use it, despite the increase in outages.