Arsenal star still not fit for Feyenoord who say his fitness is "difficult to explain"
By Brandon Pitt
Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson still isn’t match fit as the Dutch giants Feyenoord admit ‘it’s difficult to explain’.

Nelson made nine appearances at all competitions last season for the Gunners, but was not guaranteed any playing time in the new campaign.

In an effort to get some playing time, the youngster switched to Feyenoord on loan.

Unfortunately, Nelson was unable to make it to Tuesday’s Europa League Conference clash against Maccabi Haifa.

Arne Slot revealed the reason behind the notable absence midweek, and gave an update on Nelson’s spell.



Reiss Nelson of Arsenal takes on Rico Henry of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Brentford, England.
Nelson made an appearance for Arsenal on the opening day

“Nelson had participated in almost all training sessions at Arsenal, but he experiences the training sessions here as a bit more spicy,” Slot admitted after the clash.

The Dutchman was then quizzed on Nelson’s availability for the PSV fixture over the weekend.

“No, he is not there, it is quite difficult to explain. I have asked the medical staff if that is easy, but that does not seem to be easy.

“The bottom line is that he is in good condition, but that is different from playing matches and a certain kind of training.

Is Nelson a good choice to be part of Arsenal’s first team? Let us know in the comments section



Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the Arsenal 1st team training session at Arsenal Training Centre on August 24, 2021 in London, England.
Slot has admitted that Feyenoord training is a ‘bit more spicy’

“At Arsenal, he was part of the selection, but there they did a lot of eleven-on-eleven and he belonged to the team that had to imitate the opponent.

“Then you have to walk a bit like the coach wants you to walk.

“He has not played any matches. The intensity of our exercises may have happened there, but he was not there.”



Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the MIND Series match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Tottenham Stadium on August 08, 2021 in London, England.
Nelson is yet to make an appearance for Feyenoord


Feyenoord wants to challenge Ajax’s dominance on the Eredivise.

While the Rotterdam-based side was last in the running for the title in 16/17, it is their only victory of this century.

