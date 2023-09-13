You can find Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein at Home Goods for cheap.

An interior decorator says you can improve your home without breaking the bank if you pay attention to certain things.

Home Goods was the first place she went to find her favorite items.

Julie Sousa is an interior decorator who has shared her list of things to avoid at Home Goods. She says there are 7 items that you must buy.

She ranked plain white sheets as her number one must-have.

“This is literally the place to find them on a budget,” she said in the Clip.

“Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren are always the best ones.”

She said that certain bathmats are better for the bathroom than others.

“I need to find one that’s flat.”

She said she would skip the thick mat with layers and opt for one that was thinner.

“I also love towels on a budget.

“I tend to prefer something a little more classic like this,” she said, pointing to one with a simple design.

“I just feel like it gives hotel vibes.”

Home Goods Vases can be used to elevate the look of your home, according to an interiors expert.

“Just look at these that I put together, so cute.”

Sticking with décor items, she said you “can’t go wrong with baskets here.”

If you’re looking for kitchen supplies, there are many options.

“Sometimes you get lucky and you find all-clad, chef-grade pots and pans.

“And if you know, you know, these are the best.”

She said that you can find chic, large lamps at a reasonable price.

The advice was well received by the viewers.

“I love these helpful tips. Please keep these videos coming,” one wrote.

“Amen! “This is also my vibe.” Simple and sleek,” added another.