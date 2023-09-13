Amazing price for Princess Diana’s gowns

The price of a trio Princess Diana’s gowns has just soared.The People You can find out more about this by clicking here. The three items were auctioned on Friday for a total estimated of approximately $1.62million. These dresses were part of more than 1,000 lots up for sale at Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies Presents “Legends: Hollywood and Royalty,” which took place last week in Beverly Hills and online.

Bruce Oldfield designed the first dress worn by Princess Diana, a silk red number. She wore it to Charlie Sheen’s premiere in 1991. Hot Shots The Daily MailThe dress was estimated at $200,000. It sold for $571.500. Catherine Walker created the two next gowns, a faille black bodice off-the shoulder with a silk green skirt and a silk black and white strapless gown. Black and Jade Dress had minimum price of $100,000. It was purchased for $571.500. The black-and-white dress, which was expected to fetch $60,000 in the market but ended up fetching $508,00 instead.

The auction will feature three princess Diana gowns. Audrey Hepburn’s pink Givenchy dress from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, as well as Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia costumes, are among the other items up for auction. pic.twitter.com/sGtUpKyo3Y — The Associated Press (@AP) The date of September 6, 2023

Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996. The couple had two sons: Prince William, and Prince Harry. Diana died the following year — on Aug. 31, 1997 — when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana’s bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash. William, who was 15 at the tragic time, died along with his brother Harry.

Harry, her son, has made a statement to honor his mother and her work in helping people with HIV/AIDS on World Aids Day. “On World AIDS Day We [recognize] the 40 years that have shaped life for many,” Harry wrote. “We [honor] We reaffirm that we are committed to the community of scientists who have worked relentlessly to combat this disease. He added, “My mom would be grateful to you for all that you represent and for what has been accomplished.” This gratitude is shared by all of us, so we thank you.

Last year, in honor of what would have been Diana’s 61st birthday, William penned an emotional letter to his late mom. In a letter written by the 40-year old, he expressed his gratitude to the recipients of the Diana Award. This award honors young people aged between 9 and 25 who have made a significant contribution in the field of humanitarianism and social activism. In a statement to this year’s recipients — written on official Kensington Palace stationery emblazoned with the royal’s cipher, a “W” — William called them all “an inspiration.”