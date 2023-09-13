Kourtney gives fans an inside look at her unborn child’s nursery. The pregnant star asks for fans to give tips before the due date.

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting and has shared a photo of the nursery for her child. She also asked fans to give her any advice in advance of her due.

On Tuesday, the Kardashians actress asked her followers to share their tips before giving birth to Travis Barker and her child.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to ask her followers for advice on a baby registry and the best baby products ahead of her due date

Kourtney Kristen took to Instagram and asked for help from her fans on the best way to create a registry of baby items. She is due in a few months.
The Kardashians star is currently pregnant with her and Travis Barker's first child together

She is expecting her first child with Travis Barker.

Kourtney (44), shared a picture of her crib, which featured an arched design of wooden bars.

A simple crib with a mattress was used in the nursery. It was placed next to a window.

Kourtney and Travis announced their pregnancy with the first child they had together in June.

Hulu’s star, who is expecting to give birth this fall took to Instagram Stories to poll her fans on their favorite places to put up a nursery.

She joked that it had been almost nine years since she gave birth to Reign, the youngest of her children with Scott Disick.

Further, she asked: “Need to know the best stroller or car seat? Anything new?” When i get into …” I will be doing all of my faves on @poosh.

Surgery Status

Kourtney has been busy preparing for her son’s arrival, but she is also recovering after undergoing emergency fetal surgery.

At the start of this month, the Lemme founder was seen with her husband rushing into a Los Angeles hospital.

Concern was first raised after Blink-182 announced they would be postponing a few shows on their world tour due to Travis having an unknown urgent family matter.

Fans were concerned about the health of the reality star. The two were seen on the way out from the hospital, and Kourtney was still sporting her big baby bump.

She has since been recovering back home with her kids and has reportedly been feeling better.

Kourtney Kourtney responded to the situationHer Instagram feedlast week, explaining how she was rushed into urgent fetal surgery the week prior.

She wrote: “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”

She added: “I will always be grateful to my husband, who came straight from the tour to take me to hospital. He also took care of me afterward. My rock.”

I want to thank my mother, for helping me through.

She stated that her previous pregnancies were easy and that this “feeling” of fear is not understandable.

Kourtney also shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason 13, and Reign, eight, with her ex Scott.

Kourtney showed off her trendy and simple wooden crib as she gave fans a glimpse into her unborn baby's nursery

Kourtney gave fans an exclusive look at her baby's nursery, which includes a trendy wooden crib.
Kourtney was rushed into urgent fetal surgery earlier this month and has since been recovering at home with her family

Kourtney underwent urgent fetal surgical treatment earlier this month. She has recovered at home, with her family.
The Lemme founder said the surgery was an unexplainable 'feeling of fear' that she hadn't experienced in her past three pregnancies

Lemme's founder, who was pregnant with her third child at the time of surgery, said that it caused an unexplainable feeling of fear.

