You are thinking about buying an Android or iPhone new? Here’s three reasons why you should hold off buying a new cellphone

IF you’re thinking of buying a new iPhone or Android, there are a few reasons you may want to hold off on splurging on a new phone.

The prices of new mobile devices are still high and cell phone innovation is slowing down, so it’s not always the best option to go for the latest tech.

2 Cell phone innovation has slowed down Credit: AFP

Here are three things to consider before you purchase a new device.

Is Your Phone Still Working?

It’s worth considering rethinking spending more than $1,000 on a new phone if your phone works as it should.

Does your phone perform well enough to complete your daily tasks? Are screen cracks and other damages preventing the phone from performing well? Does your phone capture solid photos or videos? Does the battery last long enough?

A new iPhone or Android may not be worth the cost if you answer yes to any of these questions.

Prices are High

If you’re paying for a new phone outright — meaning you’re not getting some sort of discount due to a contract — that new device will cost a hefty chunk of change.

The average price of a new Samsung or Apple product will be more than $1,000.

Although financing is often available for new phones, it will still increase your monthly phone bill by $20-50.

Is your phone paid off?

You may be in a unique and potentially financially advantageous position if you have paid off your phone debt and bought a new phone.

Your phone may be eligible for unlocked status, meaning you can shop at other companies for a lower plan.

You can take your unlocked phone along with you if you are unhappy with your provider or want to find a better plan.

When to Upgrade

With all that being said, there are legitimate reasons to upgrade your device.

Upgrades may be necessary if your phone is slow, damaged, unable to hold a charge or can’t take decent photos or video.

The constant release of new devices means that major innovations are rare, but it’s not impossible to get an occasional upgrade.

2 There are some things to consider before splurging on a new phone Credit: Getty – Contributor