Despite Being Vaccinated Wendy Williams Got COVID 19 Here is more Details on Her Health

Talk show host Wendy Williams is known for her candid sense of humor and highly meme-able expressions. Still, fans are worried after The Wendy Williams Show announced on Instagram that the season premiere would be delayed for two weeks. The reason for the delay, according to the post, is that Wendy, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans of Wendy’s may recall that in March 2021, she spoke with Dr. Oz about her hesitancy to getting the vaccine. “No. I don’t trust it,” she said. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot either, though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, ‘Wendy, get the flu shot.’ I’ve never had the flu. I’m not getting a flu shot … I’m not getting it — no! I don’t trust it. There, I said it.”

However, in May, Wendy announced her live studio audience would be allowed to return on June 1 as long as they were vaccinated. While she did not clarify her vaccination status at the time, Page Six writes that a source confirmed she was vaccinated after reports of her breakthrough case surfaced.

In an initial Instagram post on Sept. 9, 2021, The Wendy Williams Show announced its host was “dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.” At the time, the season premiere of her show was set to take place on Sept. 20, 2021. Fans were worried that her Graves’ disease, which she has spoken about at length, was flaring up, but the truth seems to be just as serious.

Now, in a follow-up Instagram post, The Wendy Williams Show reports, “Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.” The post also adds, “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.”