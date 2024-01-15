Yam Shenanigans: How One Customer Pranked Walmart’s Service Desk for 2 Years

Watch How a Prankster Hilariously Trolls Walmart With..Yams?

Yams, goodness! Do they really have the potential to be the funniest thing in the world? According to X user @boople_snoot certainly does. This particular Twitter user thought it was funny to place a neatly wrapped yam on a Walmart’s service desk, not once, but week after week, for nearly two entire years.

Finally, the prank was unraveled by two of the store’s managers who whispered, “why yams” to @boople_snoot. As a result, various employees revealed that the yam pranking was the talk of the town for a while among them, making them beleive it was an employee’s joke. But, when they realized the yammer was a customer, they found it amusing and even gave permission to continue the shenanigans. For them, the yamming will go on forever, consequently, the yams providing a fun and humorous break in their daily routines.

So, what are your thoughts? If you were in the shoes of Walmart employees, would you feel offended or find @boople_snoot’s yamming to be absolutely bizarre or an entertaining laugh?