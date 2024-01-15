“Shocking EastEnders Twist: Jack Branning Reconnects with Stacey Slater” – Uncover the Drama and Keywords for Maximum SEO Impact!

“EastEnders’ Explosive Love Triangle: Denise and Jack’s Marriage Crumbles As Stacey Slater Comes Between Them”

STACEY Slater jumped into bed with Jack Branning during a recent trip to Albert Square.

Next week, the star-crossed EastEnders lovers struggle to fight their chemistry off just as the copper faces marital troubles.

Jack Branning’s marriage is on the verge of a breakdown

Denise Fox (portrayed by Diane Parish) is grasping at straws next week on BBC One as she continues to fight for her marriage with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

The couple have had to jump through seemingly unbeatable hurdles for months on end and their marriage is clearly holding by a fragile thread.

While Denise has had her own past with infidelity, Jack took it a step further when he bedded Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in recent scenes of the long-running drama.

Unlike his wife, however, who almost slept with Ravi Gulati last year, Jack has been feeling a romantic spark with the bap van owner, hinting that their connection may be more than just physical.

Coming up, Denise arranges a last-minute couples counselling session with Jack but she’s caught up by her own secrets.

Regular viewers of the London-based program will remember that the hairstylist was involved in the murder of Keanu Taylor and, moreover, bottled Nish Panesar who was trying to force his wife Suki back home with him.

The events all took place in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day in a heavily anticipated murder mystery teased with a macabre flashforward aired in February, 2023.

Denise, much like the other five beloved matriarchs that contributed to the disappearance of Keanu Taylor after he was stabbed by Linda Carter, has no other choice than to keep quiet to protect not only herself but her accomplices from a lifetime behind bars.

But while she can abstain from breathing a word, Denise can’t tune out her own conscience and memories of her eventful Christmas weigh heavily on her next week.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) bumps into her during an impromptu meeting with Nish in other scenes.

Denise is met with immediate consequences when Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) calls a crisis meeting in The Vic barrel store.

All members of the Six, including Stacey Slater and with the exception of herself, have grown increasingly aware that Denise could slip up, much like Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who has been struggling with her alcohol addiction after murdering Keanu.

But during their meeting, the women are left more concerned when Suki shares news about Denise’s visit to Nish.

Elsewhere, in therapy, Jack is at the end of his tether when it’s clear to him that Denise isn’t listening.

Later, Jack heads out for air after a heated chat with Denise but the animosity makes room for romantic chemistry as Stacey appears.

Faced with a silently tormented wife and a pile of issues, Jack can’t help but approach Stacey who feigns interest for information on Denise and her mental state out of fear for her big murder secret.

The pair share a charged moment and it’s clear there is still feelings there.

Will it be enough for Jack to wave goodbye to Denise?

Can Denise keep it together?

EastEnders airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.