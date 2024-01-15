Nina’s Sneaky Deal with Cyrus Uncovered, Dex on the Prowl – GH Spoilers

General Hospital Spoilers: Nina Strikes A Deal With Cyrus, As Dex Lurks Outside His Room

Nina Corinthos (Cynthia Watros) strikes a deal with Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) as Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) waits outside his room.

GH Spoilers – Nina’s Attempt To Save Sonny

Nina tries to save Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and herself from further trouble by negotiating with Cyrus. She challenges him to prove his redemption by forgiving Sonny and dropping the assault charges. Meanwhile, Dex lurks outside the room, ready to carry out Sonny’s orders to kill Cyrus if the negotiation fails.

General Hospital Spoilers – Ava’s Revelation

Ava Jerome (Maura West) reveals to Nina that Sonny was arrested for severely beating Cyrus. She emphasizes how dangerous Sonny can be when he feels betrayed. Nina realizes the gravity of the situation and takes it upon herself to rectify the situation by trying to strike a deal with Cyrus. She acknowledges that if Cyrus drops the assault charges, it means there will be no trial for Sonny.

GH Spoilers – A Treacherous Deal

As Nina approaches the nurses’ station to inquire about Cyrus’ hospital room, Dex is poised to carry out his lethal injection plan. She bravely confronts Cyrus, daring him to prove his remorse by dropping the charges. She presents the argument that Cyrus, by pretending to be a priest and interfering in their lives, is the root cause of the problem. She points out how Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), not Cyrus, was the one who revealed the truth to Sonny. Nina sees the only way to resolve this is for Cyrus to drop the charges, ensuring Sonny is not imprisoned.

General Hospital Spoilers – Nina’s Persuasion

Nina engages with Cyrus, urging him to demonstrate his redemption and faith. She challenges him to forgive Sonny and drop the charges, encouraging him to align his actions with his claims of righteousness. She emphasizes the futility of claiming forgiveness while being complicit in Sonny’s punishment. Through her persuasion, she manages to guilt-trip Cyrus into agreeing to drop the charges. However, the looming threat of Dex’s hit on Cyrus puts the resolution in jeopardy.

