X Factor Freddie Combs Dead aged 49 from kidney failure.. Appeared On Simon Cowell’s hit TV talent show!

The singer, who appeared on the US version of Simon Cowell’s hit TV talent show, was said to be surrounded by family and friends when he died at a hospital in Florida

X Factor star Freddie Combs has tragically died aged 49 from kidney failure.

The singer, who appeared on the US version of Simon Cowell’s hit TV talent show, was said to be surrounded by family and friends when he died at a hospital in Florida, TMZ has reported.

Kay, Kay’s wife, stated that he had been losing weight over the past 11 years. She said that he lost an amazing 37 stone.

Paying tribute to Freddie, Kay told the publication: “I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend.”

He first appeared on The X Factor during the second series of the US version, wowing Simon and L.A. Reid with his rendition of ‘Wind Beneath My Wings.

Freddie, a North Carolina resident, was given a chance to participate in the show if he became well enough to be able to get out of his wheelchair. This he did and vowed to do.

Simon had told him: “I don’t believe you deserve to be stuck in this chair. I’ll back you if you back yourself.”