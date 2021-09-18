Mary J Blige Who She Said Was Called ‘Done, Fat, and Old’ by Ex-husband Flaunts Killer Legs in All Gold at Met Gala 2021

American actress Mary J. Blige posted gorgeous photos on her Instagram account Monday showing her stunning outfit from the 2021 Met Gala. The event took place on September 13.

She looked ageless at 50 in an edgy long-sleeved gold gown with a plunging neckline. It featured a wave-like pattern of embroidery throughout and a thigh-high slit.

To top it off, she donned a pair of metallic gold-heeled sandals. The blonde wig was well-styled at the back. It was adorned with beautiful gold jewelry and earrings.

Blige stood in a hallway and posed with one foot on the floor and her other in the air. Blige placed her left hand on a rail while her right hand rested on the wall.

In the caption, she gave credits to the various people and brands responsible for her gorgeous look. The Grammy-winning singer also posted another picture of herself in the same outfit the day after.

The singer posed again, this time facing her backward, showing off the beautiful waist tattoo. In the caption, she wrote, “Look back at it………😜😜 #Metgala2021.”

Blige’s fans let her know how amazing she looked in the comments section. They shared many sweet words and emojis in admiration. Celebrities like Busta Rhymes and Simone Smith also praised her.

Blige suffered from drug and alcohol addiction since her youth.

Fans and her friends have played an essential role in Blige’s career and personal life. During a chat with People, she credited her fans for helping her continue making music. Blige was a victim of drug and alcohol addictions since she was a teenager.

Blige said she was nearing suicide but changed her mind after thinking about her fans and the many people she inspired. According to her, many of them felt a deep connection to her album, “My Life,” released in 1994.

She once also credited her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, for helping her through her substance addiction. However, after being referred to as “done, fat, and old” by Isaacs, Blige noted that her former husband didn’t deserve the credit.

Blige said that she was suffering and needed a rescuer but realized later that no one could save Blige unless she were ready to face the pain.

After she divorced Kendu Isaacs, the actress found love for herself. She once made it known that things would keep getting worse until people learned to love themselves the right way.