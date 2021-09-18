Strictly’s AJ Odudu warns her mum will counter all criticism she recieves

BBC One’s iconic dance competition is returning to our screens once again to air its 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday.

While fans eagerly await to see who this year’s celebrity contestants will be paired up with, TV presenter AJ Odudu has revealed she’s not the only one in her family who is excited to see her take part in the show.

The 33-year old slipped into her dancing shoes to learn with her professional dancer, and the northern lass revealed how thrilled her mother was to see her dance around the dance floor.

AJ admitted that her family is there to support her as she moves through the competition, even though she had little to no dance training.

In an exclusive chat with the Daily Star and other publications, the Lancashire-native shared her excitement to be on the hit BBC One dance show ahead of the coupling ceremony this week.

She gushed: “I’ve always wanted to do Strictly Come Dancing, so I just try every year. I’m definitely not one of those people who’s like, ‘Oh, they’ve asked me for the last ten years, but I’ve been too busy.’

“No. As soon as the opportunity came up, I was straight in there. I was like, ‘Yes, obviously.’ Who’s been saying no? Not me!

And it appears as though her family is just as excited as she is after she shared their thoughts when she finally told them the joyous news.

She admitted: “Oh my gosh, my mum is obsessed, she is so excited. She has been a fan obviously for years and years and years, and we always used to watch Strictly.

“We’ll watch Strictly Come Dancing together over the telephone when we’re not in the same household.”

Although the star admitted that she is also really anxious to watch her in case, she falls over or has a wardrobe malfunction on live TV.

She added, “[My mum] just is beside herself so is so excited and she’s really nervous.

“What is really hilarious is that she said to me the other night, ‘Oh, you know, I’ve got gin in for the launch show just to settle my nerves.’

“And I was thinking, ‘Mum, your nerves? What about mine?’ but she is part of it because it’s her baby girl, so she loves it.”

When she was questioned about how she would handle the judges’ criticism, the TV presenter admitted she would be able to handle any negative feedback they threw at her as she has had to handle criticism all her life.

AJ added: “I hope I will take the criticism really well. My experiences and my background have helped me build a thick skin.

“There’s be a lot of rejection, a lot of setbacks, that’s both societally and professionally. I have been accepting criticism my whole life, so I will feel upset and then learn from it.

But the TV star revealed her mum might have something to say to this year’s judges if their negative feedback gets particularly nasty.

She admitted: “My mum, on the other hand, I think she’ll be like any mum; she’s protective and only wants to hear good things about me.

“She knows the spirit of the show, so I’m sure she’ll be okay with it,” she joked.