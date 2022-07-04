Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hills and Wyclef Hayes Perform Fugees Songs at Essence Festival

Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn were reunited Friday evening at Essence Festival New Orleans for a surprise performance. Although neither Wyclef nor Hill were listed on the original festival lineup, Hill appeared on stage thirty minutes into Wyclef’s set to perform “Killing Me Softly,” “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La” “Ready or Not.”

Wyclef posted a Twitter video showing Hill joining Wyclef on stage and the caption. “This is what it sounds like when a true G.O.A.T enters the arena!”

Pras, a third member of the adored hip hop trio, performed their last public performance at an unannounced concert held in New York last September. Prior to that, the group hadn’t been together on stage since 2006.

The Fugees were supposed to embark on a 25th-anniversary tour in this year’s, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel. The band posted their thoughts on social media. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment,”The statement went on. “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years.”

