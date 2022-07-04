Solo Leveling anime revealed at A-1, trailer for 2023

A Solo Leveling anime adaptation was just confirmed by A-1 Pictures. It will be released worldwide in 2023.

2022 has been an amazing year for anime fans, with the return and dominance of Spy x Family in Quarter 1, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer in Quarter 1, and the upcoming Chainsaw Man series which will debut in Quarter 3. The latter is certain to be a major hit on the internet.

Jin-Woo is the missing person in the anime world. He is the main protagonist of the Webtoon series. ‘Solo Leveling’Yet to make his anime debut.

Following several months of rumours online, it has finally been confirmed that Solo Leveling will be getting its own anime adaptation – here is everything you need to know.

Official Trailer : Solo Leveling BridTV 4010 Official Trailer : Solo Leveling 840184 840184 Center 13872

New trailer premieres for Solo Leveling anime, confirmed production

Fans of Solo Leveling are in for a historic moment. It was just hours ago that it was. revealed at the Crunchyroll Panel at AnimeExpo that a Solo Leveling anime was finally in production – with the first teaser trailer being subsequently shared on YouTube Crunchyroll

A-Pictures will animated the series. The Tokyo-based studio has previously worked on the likes of Black Butler and Blue Exorcist as well as Sword Art Online and The Seven Deadly Sins.

Directing The series will be Shunsuke (Sword Art Online), and the series’ composition is Noburu Kimura (Mai-HiME). Character design by Tomoko Sudo (“The Seven Deadly Sins”) will be used, while music will be composed in Hiroyuki Sawano’s “Attack on Titan” series.

Two of the Webtoon’s original production shared the following Send messages You can also translate via Crunchyroll News:

“About six years ago when I was writing the very beginning of Solo Leveling, if someone had said to me, “The novel you wrote will become a comic,” I bet I’d have told them to stop pulling my leg. But now, I’m told that it’ll be animated?! Seriously, stop pulling my leg!… But these days, I’m feeling excited and thrilled. Since I’m still half-doubting that this is real, I want to see Jinwoo and the other characters get animated soon and feel relieved. I’ll keep working diligently while looking forward to that day. (lol)” – Chugong, sololeveling-animeVia Crunchyroll.

“Solo Leveling is finally making its anime debut. It feels like only yesterday that we got the offer for the anime adaptation. I feel so overwhelmed when I think that the anime is really being created right now. This is all thanks to you fans who love and support Solo Leveling. I’m filled with gratitude. Thank you very much. Also, please support the animation production team. If this anime gives new enjoyment to the readers, I’ll be very happy.” – DUBU, sololeveling-animeClick here to view Crunchyroll.

While Solo Leveling will celebrate the announcement and trailer, it is important news that we all have been waiting for. After reports of a Solo Leveling website domain being registered, rumors about an anime adaptation spread online.

According to Anime SenpaiOn June 6th “The Solo Leveling anime website titled “sololeveling-anime.net” has been registered by a Tokyo (Japan) based company, GMO Internet, the same company is also responsible for Sword Art Online anime website.” Today, one month later, that very same website went live, which currently only has a limited amount of information on the anime series, but is worth checking back in on every few weeks.

One thing is certain: Solo Leveling will soon be one of the most anticipated anime of 2023. The reason for our optimism? Global popularity en masse. Solo Leveling has been the most popular web book in the world for several years. Every new chapter is consistently trending on social media until the 2021 end.

Solo Leveling is actually the most popular anime adaptation out there. Top AnimeJapan’s ‘Manga We Want to See Animated’Last year’s poll was successful and over 215,000 signatures were received on a Change.org petition. Solo Leveling’s large and dedicated fan base could make a great platform for launching a TV series. But how long will it take for Solo Leveling to be released?

Solo Leveling anime to be released in 2023

Solo Leveling was announced as part of the anime adaptation reveal trailer.

Crunchyroll is coming to your area Simulcasting the series in America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Unfortunately, we are not yet able to share a release window. We do know however that preproduction was already underway at least a few months ago due to the previously mentioned leak in website domain registration.

After an official reveal, new anime adaptations take anywhere from 7 to 13 months to debut in Japan. Solo Leveling would be expected to premiere in the second half of that prediction. Solo Leveling requires high quality animation to properly adapt the Webtoon. It could debut as early as July 2023.

Albeit a more realistic expectation would be for October 2023 as part of the Fall slate as the standards are already set so high, let’s give A-1 Pictures the chance to do the Webtoon justice.

Solo Leveling season 1’s episode count has not been revealed. However, we are hoping for 24 episodes broadcasted over two seasons.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 drops in 2023 with a teaser trailer