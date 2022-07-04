Oscars Academy COO Christine Simmons is Out, New CEO Bill Kramer Takes over

Christine Simmons (COO of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences) is now out. Bill Kramer has been appointed CEO weeks before his July 18 start date.

Dawn Hudson’s contract will expire next spring. Dawn Hudson has served in this role at the Academy for 11 years. Kramer will replace Hudson. During the transition period, Hudson will continue to be an advisor for the Academy. The board unanimously voted to name Kramer as the new position, with an additional person who was familiar with the matter.

Simmons, whose departure is effective immediately, doesn’t have a successor named yet. The Academy announced her departure via email on Friday. Simmons previously joined the Academy COO in late 2018, and was President and COO of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Kramer also sent the information to members via email:

Dear Academy Members, I am thrilled to announce that, starting today I will take over as the Academy CEO. This will ensure a seamless transition for the start of the new fiscal year. I am able to move into this role thanks to Dawn Hudson’s incredible leadership over the last 12 years. She has helped us all and I am grateful for her support and partnership. It is an honor to be chosen for this position. We are the only organization that can mobilize the global film community like none other. We have the world’s largest film-related collection, the most prestigious award for cinematic excellence in the world, and an international membership of the world’s greatest film artists and professionals. I look forward to working together with you to further the great work of this institution. We will be holding an all-member meeting in September so that we can discuss the future and plan for it. We look forward to having you join us in discussing how we can move forward together. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions. All my best,

Bill

Kramer was previously president and director at AMPAS. In his new role, Kramer will lead the Academy’s global membership, the Oscars, the institution’s education and emerging talent initiatives, the Academy’s extensive collections housed in the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive, and the Academy Museum and its ongoing calendar of exhibitions, screenings, educational and public programs and retail operations.

Since opening in September last year under Kramer’s leadership, the Academy Museum has sold over 550,000 tickets, and the retail store with the museum has generated $5.5 million in retail and online sales. The Academy launched a global publication imprint under his leadership. The first catalog of films by Hayao Miyazaki was published. The museum has an exhibit dedicated solely to him.

Kramer oversaw the launch of the museum project with a $388 million fundraising campaign. The program also included an annual gala and ticket sales.

DeadlineThe news was first reported.