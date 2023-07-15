WWE SmackDown LIVE — LA Knight makes bold statement as Roman Reigns set to confront Jey Uso next week – see full results

WWE Smackdown has ended but not before LA Knight made a major statement.

LA Knight arrived at Smackdown and claimed he was coming for Austin Theory’s United States Championship.

Meanwhile, It was announced that Roman Reigns will appear on Smackdown next week.

He is set to confront Jey Uso with the “Rules of Engagement.”

Some results from tonight include Asuka defeating Bianca Belair, Pretty Deadly defeating The Brawling Brutes, and Santos Escobar winning the fatal four-way match.

Smackdown is set to air on Fox Sports 1 next week at 8pm ET.

Follow our WWE Smackdown blog for news and live updates…