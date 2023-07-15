WWE SmackDown LIVE — LA Knight makes bold statement as Roman Reigns set to confront Jey Uso next week – see full results

WWE Smackdown has ended but not before LA Knight made a major statement.
LA Knight arrived at Smackdown and claimed he was coming for Austin Theory’s United States Championship.
Meanwhile, It was announced that Roman Reigns will appear on Smackdown next week.
He is set to confront Jey Uso with the “Rules of Engagement.”
Some results from tonight include Asuka defeating Bianca Belair, Pretty Deadly defeating The Brawling Brutes, and Santos Escobar winning the fatal four-way match.
Smackdown is set to air on Fox Sports 1 next week at 8pm ET.
Follow our WWE Smackdown blog for news and live updates…
Fun facts about the WWE
Here are a few little known tidbits about the WWE.
- Donald Trump is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.
- The WWE Performance Center is located in Orlando, Florida.
- John Cena has won the WWE Championship 16 times.
- WWE doesn’t allow blood in the ring.
- There is no off season.
1, 2, 3, and the winner is…
Asuka!
Bianca Belair vs Asuka
Bianca Belair and Asuak are in a clash for the WWE Women’s title and Charlotte Flair has appeared at ringside!
Reigns will be on next week
Roman Reigns will return on Smackdown next week for the “Rules of Engagement” for Jey Uso.
Next week Smackdown will be on FS1.
LA Knight is here!
He greets the crowd by saying “Let me talk to you!”
LA Knight says his name has been circulating around social media and everyone wants to use his name for clicks.
He says he’s coming for Austin Theory’s United States Championship title.
Bobby Lashley arrives
Bobby Lashley has arrived at Smackdown and exits his limousine but then picks up the Hurt Business and leaves.
1, 2, 3, and the winner is…
Santos Escobar!
United States Championship Fatal four-way underway
AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Grayson Waller are battling it out in a United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match.
The winner will face Austin Theory for the title!
Austin Theory is in the building
Austin Theory has arrived at Smackdown, follow along to see what he is up to.
Jey Uso on the attack
Jey Uso attacks Solo Sokoa and then went for Paul Heyman but Solo sneaks back into the ring and pounced on him.
But Jey regained control and knocks down both Heyman and Solo!
Jey gives an inspirational speech
Jey tells Roman Reigns he’s “disrespecting all of him.”
He says he stands by his brother and expresses his frustration that Jimmy Uso is hurt.
Jey coins himself “Main event Jey Uso.”
Paul Heyman interrupts him with Solo Sikoa!
Jey Uso arrives!
Jey Uso has graced Smackdown with his presence, follow along to see what he has to say next.
1, 2, 3, and the winner is…
Bayley!
Zelina Vega vs Bayley
Zelina Vega is taking on Bayley now in a single’s match!
Follow along here to see who gets their hand raised at the end.
Jimmy Uso’s medical update
Jimmy Uso has ruptured rib cartilage, according to Michael Cole.
He says Jey Uso is on the warpath tonight and is still awaiting Roman Reigns’ decision to his challenge.
Recap of last week
Smackdown is recapping “The Tribal Court” from last week when all h**l broke loose.
Reigns was attacked during the segment last week which led to Jey Uso challenging him for the title.
1, 2, 3, and the winner is…
Pretty Deadly!
Pretty Deadly has taken back control
Sheamus and Ridge Holland had complete control before the commercial break but once Smackdown returned everything changed.
Pretty Deadly is attacking Sheamus in their corner as he stretches to try and tag Ridge Holland in.
Sheamus taking control
Sheamus has dominated Pretty Deadly by himself early in the match throwing each of the members out of the ring.
Ridge Holland has been tagged in and is continuing The Brawling Brutes momentum.
Fans hyped for Pretty Deadly
Fans are excited to watch Pretty Deadly battle with The Brawling Brutes.
The Brawling Brutes are here
Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes ave arrived for a match against Pretty Deadly coming up next!
Interrupted!
Charlotte Flair has interrupted Bianca Belair’s speech to the crowd to start Smackdown.
She tells Bianca that she got her “fired” up and says she believes that Bianca will win tonight.
She jokes she is so excited that she can’t even talk straight after messing up what she wanted to say.
Bianca Belair addresses the crowd
She tells the crowd and viewers at home that “tonight is my night.”
She is set to face off against Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship tonight.
Show opens with Jey Uso
Smackdown opens with Jey Uso talking to himself while he walks backstage.
Michael Cole announces that he is in the building and on a “warpath.”
Tune in!
A new episode of WWE SmackDown is airing right now on Fox.
Watch as the Bloodline storyline continues.