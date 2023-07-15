While buying a wedding gown, Mama June was surprised to find her estranged daughter’s while purchasing – but the kids were still required to sit back during ceremony

MAMA’s estranged girls were seen in the rear row of Justin Stroud’s wedding.

On the beach, in front of their closest friends and family members, the WE TV star married her new love interest.

In Friday’s Mama June Family Crisis episode, viewers got to see the nuptials of Mama June and Justin in January.

They were both seen at the altar together as their friends and family looked on.

In the rear row, two of Alana Thompson’s daughters were seated: Lauryn Effird and Honey Boo Boo Thompson.

Alana Carswell’s boyfriend Dralin was also in attendance.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell – another of Mama June’s daughters – also attended the wedding despite her strained relationship with the star.

The same month she was also diagnosed with a rare cancer.

The family celebrated the day together, despite the complicated relationship between Mama June and the kids.

Mama June bought a wedding gown ahead of her wedding.

Her daughters Jessica “Chubbs”, Alana, and Lauryn surprised her when she was alone in the store.

Pumpkin confessed, “I understand that today is a very important day for Mama. When she told Dr. S the kind of relationship we should have with her, I listened.”

A Family Tragedie

Mama June Family Crisis is a show that shows a positive moment, but for this family it was a very difficult time.

Anna, Mama June’s oldest daughter was diagnosed in January with Stage 4 Adrenal Carcinoma.

Her chemotherapy began in May.

Mama June talked about Anna in an exclusive interview Entertainment Tonight.

The Mama June: From Not To Hot alum said: “For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes.

Mentally, I’m always thinking about it. “We know that it is terminal.”

She added, “She is Stage 4.” She won’t go into remission.

We all know that. I only tell them one day a time, because you never can predict the future.

Anna Cardwell and Michael Cardwell, her former husband, share a seven-year old daughter named Kylee Madison Cardwell.

From a prior relationship, she also has a 10-year-old daughter named Kaitlyn.

Mama June spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how Anna’s children are coping with the scary news.

The interviewer said that she was “always close to Anna” but is now unable to leave her alone.

I get it because Anna is worried that she might not return home when she goes out.

Kylee, June’s daughter, said that she “just knew Mama was sick.”

CANCER BATTLE

In March, it was reported that Anna began losing her hair as a result of her cancer treatments and was struggling to eat after she received her diagnosis.

Anna battles a rare type of cancer that attacks the adrenal gland.

The woman complained of severe stomach pains.

Her cancer had spread to the liver, lung and kidney.TMZThe time was reported.

It is likely that she had her first treatment in February.

The mom of two began losing her hair in clumps after starting treatment, the outlet revealed at the time.

She reportedly changed her diet to improve her health by eliminating sugars and increasing protein.

She struggled to eat because of numbness on her tongue.

Anna’s family source claimed she was asleep during the day as a result of the exhaustion from chemotherapy.

Her sleep was disturbed.

Anna also quit selling cars in order to devote her time and energy solely to healing.

