Jill Duggar Refutes Derick’s Claims That He Steals Her “Spotlight”

You Can Count Onalum Jill (Duggar) Dillard replied to fans who criticized her for allowing her husband, Derick Dillard, to take the spotlight away from her. This is your story and book, so why is it that your husband appears on the front cover? [sic]One follower commented after Jill sharedThe behind the scenes footage of a photo shootThe cover she chose for her next book was a collaboration.The Cost of Counting. The ex-reality TV star responded, “Because my story wouldn’t be the same without him (@derickdillard). He is my greatest support. “It’s all about us as a family.” Some of the users who commented on the post agreed, while others were against it.19 Kids & CountingAlum said, “I can see a husband holding his wife out of love and protection.” This is what I really see on the cover. I understand your point of view, but it’s true. Jill’s response to the supporter was “100%.”

Prime Video has announced that the stars will appear on Prime Video one day earlier than originally scheduledShiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secretsdocumentary, the Arkansas-based couple announced they would release a memoir. Derick and I are pleased to announce we have written a memoir.Calculating the Cost“which details our painful experience as part of reality show-filming Duggar Family,” was their Instagram post. As the image on the front cover shows, this book is intended to tell a difficult story, but one that’s also hopeful. Our challenges, such as lack of respect, greed and manipulation, were not so different from those faced by many members of our audience. Then they added: “However 15+ years worth of reality TV, based on secrecy, lies and deception, has been like pouring petrol on the flame of our battle.” God is beginning to transform our scars thanks to the time, tears, truth and therapy. We would never have chosen to take this road, but it cost us dearly. Now we are using our voices to let others know that there’s hope despite the pain.

The memoir, co-written with Craig Borlase, was originally scheduled for release in January 2024. However, it has now been pushed up to the September 12th, 2023 due to “overwhelming interest and support in [their] story.” Derick and Jill separated themselves from Jill’s family after their wedding in 2014. They admitted this in March 2021.Youtube videothat they hadn’t been to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house “in a couple of years.” She said that there were “a lot” of “triggers” and “restrictions” in her parent’s home, adding that “we have to prioritize our mental health.” [and] “Emotional health, and everything else.” “Our threshold — as we like to call it — is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us,” she continued. Our own lives are very busy, but COVID is making it even more difficult right now.