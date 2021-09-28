Women don’t know about different breast cancer treatments

MILLIONS of women are unaware about the different breast cancer treatments available, with almost a quarter believing that a mastectomy or double mastectomy is an inevitable result of diagnosis.

A study of 2,000 UK women found that despite leaps forward in innovation over the past few decades, 58 per cent feel ‘in the dark’ about different breast cancer treatment options on offer.

1 Women don’t know about the range of treatments on offer, a survey found Credit: Getty – Contributor

And 14 per cent are unaware there are different types of breast cancer.

38% would be more likely to seek medical help sooner if they knew there were different types of breast cancers and different treatment options.

This study was requested by GenesisCare, which is a specialist in global cancer care. Prof P.G. Roy, consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon, said: “We know that cancer diagnosis throws a curveball in an otherwise well person and sometimes there is a knee-jerk reaction to get started with treatment immediately.

“Timely treatment is crucial should you be diagnosed.

“However, taking time to understand the diagnosis and different treatment options available to you, helps to give you a greater sense of control.

“The innovations we’ve witnessed over the past years for the treatment of breast cancer means women can receive far more tailored and personalised treatment plans than ever before.”

A study showed that 31% believe that a breast-cancer diagnosis will result in major surgery, while 50% think that the procedure would leave them with long-lasting scarring (50%)

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) believe chemotherapy is included in all breast cancer treatment and 28 per cent think losing your hair is an inevitable side effect – when it doesn’t always have to be.

Additionally, women worry about how treatment will fit into their lives, with 42 per cent believing it will leave them feeling exhausted to the extent that they won’t be able to carry on with their daily routines.

70% worry about the impact on their families.

The lack of information can also lead to anxiety. According to 85% of respondents, the fear of being diagnosed with breast cancer made it more terrifying.

Further 71% said they did not know all the implications of the treatment and would feel unable to ask qualified medical professionals the right questions.

52% of women would feel more confident to ask the right questions and find the best treatment options information (49%).

This knowledge would make 38% more likely to get a diagnosis earlier.

It’s also not just treatment where women feel in the dark, but in the stages of detection, as the study, carried out via OnePoll, found 55 per cent of women are unsure at what age they become eligible for screening.

More than one in 10 (11 per cent) believe it’s from the age of 25, when in fact it’s at 50 years old.

‘START TALKING’

Amanda Mealing, actress, director, breast cancer survivor and campaigner said: “A breast cancer diagnosis can be a scary experience made worse by a lack of understanding of what to expect.

“I know it was for me. But it doesn’t have to be that way for anyone else.

“I’d encourage everyone to have open and honest conversations with medical professionals and support services. They are available to you.

“There are many different types of breast cancer and therefore different types of treatment options. However, early detection is crucial.

“I ignored a small lump which, if I had sought treatment at the right time, would have prevented me from going through the extensive treatment that I did.

“But, I went through it all and am still here today to share my story. You have options. Start talking.”

Jonathan Prince MBE, chair of trustees at the Pink Ribbon Foundation, which has supported the research, added: “The research highlights that while breast cancer is a much talked about and understood topic at surface level, there’s still plenty more we can do to help women understand the nuances and differences in both detection and treatment.

“Facing breast cancer is an enormously difficult challenge for anyone – so it’s important for us to recognise where we can do more to broaden conversations, awareness and education among women.

“This will help them feel encouraged to raise any concerns as soon as possible and equipped to ask about the different options open to them at the stages of screening and treatment.”