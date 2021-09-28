Stray Kids Hyunjin New Hair Revealed And Fans Think Whether He Had An Undercut

Stray Kids Hyunjin has a new haircut, and fans are still emotional over his legendary long hair era. On September 24th, Hyunjin appeared for Music Bank in his freshly cut new short black hair, and Stays went bonkers speculating if he had an undercut.

Along with Hyunjin’s short hair era beginning, fans have mourned the long hair era that lasted from May 2020 to September 2021. Stray Kids members have also reacted to Hyunjin’s new hair swooning over his new visual.

Hyunjin’s new hair revealed, did he have an undercut?

Hyunjin’s new haircut has shaken the fandom as they process the new look of the Stray Kids heartthrob.

Hyunjin shared the reason behind the haircut in a Vlive, saying, “I did like cutting off all of the damaged ends. As I watched my hair fall, I thought, “You worked hard, my hair. Thank you for being with me.” I was happy as I cut my hair. I wasn’t sad. It felt like a new start.”

Fans have speculated that Hyunjin is going to get an undercut soon as they manifest seeing it next. A fan spoke for all, saying, “next up, Hyunjin undercut, please!”

Another fan predicted that when Hyunjin said he’d like to try many different things, can he mean undercut too!

Stray Kids members and fans react to the new era, and ‘long hair will be missed.’

In the latest Vlive, Stray Kids, Hyunjin shares how members reacted to his short hair.

He reveals, “Seungmin asked if he could flick my forehead. Chan said I looked cute. I.N was practically crying. Yongbok was like, “Oh, Hyunjin~” What did Lee Know do? I think he was whatever about it. “Oh, you cut your hair.” Han said he couldn’t recognize me.”

Along with Stray Kids members, it was an emotional day for Hyunjin’s fans worldwide as it indeed ended an iconic era. Mourning the time, a fan said, “Will be forever trendsetter long hair Hyunjin!”

Another fan said, “the long hair was iconic but let me say, Hwang Hyunjin himself is the BRAND. no matter what look he pulls up with, he is always, ALWAYS, look high-end EXPENSIVE!”

A third fan summarized the era saying, “THANKS FOR THE IMPACT, THE TRENDSETTER AND MORE !!!! Hyunjin, long hair, you’ll always be famous and loved bye!”