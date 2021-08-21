Woman Mocks At A Plus-Size Lady As She Was Working Out At The Gym

When a popular social media face was recording her workout footage, she got broken into pieces as she was mocked for her physique. But, thankfully, the online world offered her justice when she posted the video on her social handles.

Social media has offered a space for every human to express their talents and skills, irrespective of their size, color, or creed. Bethy Red is one of those social media stars, who is titled “plus-size woman”, but she is trying to make her one space in the online ecosystem and make the world more acceptable. However, a recent incident seems to have shattered her heart into pieces.

Red has recently shared a video of an unpleasant incident at the gym. The video stars Red in a gym outfit trying to flex and start her workout. However, just as she adjusts the camera and sets her hair in the mirror, a woman walks into the scene.

Mocked At Her!!

As the woman encounters Red, she was busy taking her own workout video. However, the woman decides to interrupt. She asks Red why she was recording her video and when Red answered the question; the woman dropped a bomb of recurring questions to hurt the sentiments of Red.

In an insulting tone, she asked, “You are? Well, why? To create your own documentation or what? When Red felt really bad and started passing on some details about herself, the woman burst out in laughter. Red was broken into pieces and she was completely devastated by the matter.

Video Went Viral!!

To add a pinch of salt to Red’s bleeding heart, the woman said her last words before walking out of the gym. She said, “Well, have fun,” and started to giggle again.

Thankfully Red recorded and posted the video and with over 7 million active followers, the video went viral quickly. The woman was showered with hate for her insensitive attitude. Some audience claimed that her intentions were to leave Red with all her insecurities. The netizen asked Red to reveal the identity of the woman. They suggested her to expose the woman.

But Red, being a better person, refused to do so. She pleaded with her well-wishers to be kind and show empathy to everyone, every if someone to mean to you.