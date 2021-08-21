Chet Hanks’ newer COVID-19 vaccine Controversy is the latest addition to his numerous scandals

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the popular A-listers and a powerful couple in Hollywood. They are always in the limelight because of their love for entertainment or other deeds. But, recently, their son Chet Hanks is the talk of the town. Although it isn’t a mystery that he got his love for Hollywood from his parents, but, he is in the news because of another controversy, he has been involved in. also, this isn’t the first time, and this is just another addition to his long list of scandals and controversies.

Chet Hanks slammed for using N-word in his Rap

Earlier back in the year 2015, the star kid was involved in a controversy, where he was accused and thrashed for using N-word in his song.

Later, he took to Instagram to discuss this with his fans. His intend behind using it and also, how he uses this word among his close friends. He tried to convey that the song wasn’t a culturally discriminatory based one, instead, it aims to represent the cultural identity of people.

Still, due to the numerous backlashes and disappointment from fans made him take down his account.

Chet Hanks slammed once again for being the black sheep

Despite the fact that both his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recovered from COVID-19. Still, he took to social media to share some controversial statements regarding the vaccine. He said “You ain’t stickin’ me with that motherf-’ needle. It’s the motherf-n’ flu. Get over it, okay?”

Making it another addition to the scandals and controversies he is associated with.

This isn’t the first time for Chet though. Since the age of 16 years, he was consuming prohibited substances throughout his college days. He is well-known for his misdeeds, cultural in appropriation, or pictures with guns. But, after going through his rehabilitation journey back in 2015, a drastic change is visible in Chet.

This was all about the controversial statement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine by the star kid Chet Hanks. Stay tuned to this space for such updates in the future.