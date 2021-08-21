Terrible Owners leave Corgi tied to a tree during Storm; TikToker comes to the Rescue

Humans may have been brimming all over the planet but humanity is dwindling like at no other time and often it’s the animals that suffer the brunt of the inhuman nature most severely.

Recently a case of animal cruelty came to the limelight when a corgis was found wet, shivering and hungry amidst a terrible storm as it was tied to a tree.

Fortunately a tiktoker found the two little innocent puppies and rescued them in time. The Tiktoker Kenadee Lynn was immediately alarmed as soon as he saw the puppies in the dreadful situation and took the action instantaneously.

The Tiktoker Shares the video:

The video that was shared by Kenedee Lynn over his social media profile shows a frightened looking dog hooked to a tree as the heavy rain came pouring down. The puppies were hungry. This scene is followed by camera taking it to the streets and then a female voice cursing the owners as the wet corgis along with another puppy is rescued by the tiktoker and his partner while the camera zooms on to the adjacent building.

What the Netizens have to say about the incident:

Like all other times, the incident brought up arguments from both the sides. Some started questioning the carelessness of the owners while others declared them inhuman. Netizens even asked for a thorough action against the owners. It was informed that the owners did get fined but we’re later allowed to take the puppies way.

At the same time, some said, the owners may have been lit when it would have started raining and it’s not right to judge them without knowing the complete story. Even the tiktokers who rescued the dogs had to suffer a bit as allegations started building against them for them touching someone else’s personal puppies but the video saved them.

All and all, the possibilities behind such an incident taking place stand to be endless.

