Woman loses Tinder date after accidentally sending voice note

One woman was left red-faced by an online dating mistake after she sent the wrong voice message to one of her Tinder matches.

Paolo (pictured above) has created a viral clip that has been viewed almost one million times.@ayopaolo) shared his friend’s hilariously awkward mishap to TikTok.

Paolo wrote: “When my friend’s Tinder match sent her voice note.”

Vanessa then sang the voice note of her Tinder match promise, which read: “Hi Vanessa, this is Alex, nice to hear your voice before, whereabouts are you staying in Vancouver?”

Paolo explained to Paolo that Vanessa had intended to respond in a proper manner, but ended up writing the wrong note.

“She wanted to respond and accidentally sent this,”He said.

Vanessa managed to send an accidental four-second clip of herself and her friends breaking into laughter.

The TikTokers, fellow TikTokers, found the whole thing hilarious and responded with some of their most brutal responses.

“That is the correct response,”One person spoke candidly, and another said: “HAAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHA THAT WAS A VALID RESPONSE.”

Many people claimed they had the exact same experience. One person said: “I MATCHED WITH THE SAME GUY THAT SENT THE SAME MESSAGE!!!”

An additional: “OMGGGG I’VE TALKED TO THIS GUY TOOOOOO.”

“LMFAO I KNOW THAT GUY OFF BUMBLE,”One said it, and another wrote it: “I swear I matched with the same guy.”

Another advised “UNSEND BESTIE UNSEND U HAVE 7 MINS” – but it was seemingly too late.

The clip went viral on social media and the couple uploaded a second video explaining the context.

Vanessa wrote the following TikTok follow-up: “I’m sorry you’re going viral lol.”

“I meant to say something but then it just sent. I thought I had a re-do.”

Alex responded by: “Haha thank you for the free exposure.”

Vanessa concluded that Alex blocked her after she had finished.