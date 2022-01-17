Ex-Traveler Joe’s employee shares the best foods to make in an air fryer

I was a Trader Joe’s employee for three years. I loved making certain products in the air fryer.

For a good reason, orange chicken is a fan favourite





Jonathan Chandler







The orange chicken at Trader Joe’s costs $4.99 and is a fan favorite.

It’s cooked in the oven for approximately 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Halfway through, I will give the chicken a shake to ensure that it comes out crispy.





Jonathan Chandler







It’s amazing with chicken and tastes even better than fast food.

I enjoy brown rice with my cooked chicken.

Hot wings and tatertots are a match made for heaven





Jonathan Chandler







Hot wings and tatertots are a great choice, especially when you consider that the entire meal is less than $10. The frozen hot wings from Trader Joe’s are $5.99 and the tater-tots are $2.49.

I separate them in an air fryer and cook them for 20-25 minutes at 375° Fahrenheit.





Jonathan Chandler







They come out crisp and crispy. The hot wings are packed with flavor. To spice things up, you can add garlic powder or onion powder.

Everything is served with my favorite ranch for dip.

Turkey burgers make for a quick and easy dinner on the air fryer





Jonathan Chandler







A good turkey burger is a must-have. A four-pack of turkey burgers is available at Trader Joe’s for $3.29 in the freezer aisle.

They are cooked in the air fryer for approximately 35 minutes at 400°F.

These frozen products aren’t prepared in advance, and the cooking time can vary depending on your air fryer. Flip the pat halfway through.





Jonathan Chandler







To give the turkey more flavor, I add some garlic powder and other seasonings. I then serve it on a Brioche bun with Colby Jack cheese.

You can add whatever toppings and serve the burger with fries or on its own.

Black bean-and-cheese taquitos are a staple freezer purchase





Jonathan Chandler







Who doesn’t love taquitos? Trader Joe’s sells 12 packs for $3.99

They were then placed in an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10-12 minutes.





Jonathan Chandler







I love topping them with Mexican-blend cheese after they’re crisp.

These veggie samosas come at a very affordable price and are so delicious





Brittany Menjivar







The veggie samosas are absolutely amazing, and they only cost $3.49

I add a little avocado oil to my air fryer basket and cook them for about 15 minutes at 400° Fahrenheit.





Jonathan Chandler







These are crispy and delicious. I served them with vegetable rice to make it more like a meal.

The chicken spring rolls are not appreciated by enough people, I think.





Jonathan Chandler







Chicken spring rolls are a popular Trader Joe’s product. Five boxes of spring rolls cost $3.99 each.

They are air-fried for 15 minutes at 400° Fahrenheit.





Jonathan Chandler







They are packed with amazing flavor and big enough to feed me for dinner.

For dipping, I love to serve spring rolls with sweet-chili sauce.

Convenient packs of 2 chicken-verde tortillas are available





Jonathan Chandler







A good burrito is a must-have. Trader Joe’s frozen chicken verde burritos are available in packs of two at $3.49.

They are absolutely delicious and make a great quick meal.

I placed them in the oven for 15 to 17 min at 400° Fahrenheit.





Jonathan Chandler







I love to dip mine with guacamole. But, you can also choose to use salsa or sour-cream.

These turkey meatballs make quick subs





Jonathan Chandler







The frozen turkey meatballs from Trader Joe are delicious and only $4.49 per bag.

They are already cooked so you just need to heat them up.

I like to spray avocado oil into my air fryer basket, and then cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit 12-14 minutes.





Jonathan Chandler







This is my favorite way to use these meatballs: on sub sandwiches.

You can use any type of bun and your preferred marinara sauce. Then, top it all with fresh mozzarella cheese.

The chicken gyoza has a lot of flavor





Jonathan Chandler







The Trader Joe’s Gyozas are quick and delicious. Plus, they are only $3.49.

They come out crisp and delicious when I air fry them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 11 to 13 mins.





Jonathan Chandler







I dip mine in my favorite soy sauce or chili sauce. For a heartier meal, I like to pair the gyozas and white rice.

You are missing out on the best pizza bambinos you can make in an air fryer.





Jonathan Chandler







A box of four frozen bambino Pizzas by Trader Joe costs $3.99

I placed them in my air fryer and let them cook for approximately 15 minutes at 375° Fahrenheit.





Jonathan Chandler







It comes out deliciously cheesy and delicious.

If you like to spice up the flavor, you can add fresh Parmesan or red chili flakes.