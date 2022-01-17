Ex-Traveler Joe’s employee shares the best foods to make in an air fryer

By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health
  • I was a Trader Joe’s employee for three years. I loved making certain products in the air fryer.
  • Some of my favorite freezer items are orange chicken, tater-tots and samosas.
  • Chicken spring rolls are underrated. The bambino pizzas in the air fryer are well worth it. 

Some of my favourite air-fryer recipes come from the Trader Joe’s freezer section.

I have worked for the grocery chain for 3 years. I’m familiar with the most popular and least-known products. 

These are 10 Trader Joe’s frozen meals that I enjoy making in my air-fryer, including crispy orange chicken and vegetable samosas. 

For a good reason, orange chicken is a fan favourite

trader joes orange chicken int he freezer aisle

The air-fryer makes the chicken even more crispy.

Jonathan Chandler


The orange chicken at Trader Joe’s costs $4.99 and is a fan favorite. 

It’s cooked in the oven for approximately 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Halfway through, I will give the chicken a shake to ensure that it comes out crispy.

cooked portion of trader joe's mandarin orange chicken with rice

It’s a popular item in the store.

Jonathan Chandler


It’s amazing with chicken and tastes even better than fast food.

I enjoy brown rice with my cooked chicken. 

Hot wings and tatertots are a match made for heaven

side by side photos of trader joes frozen hot wings and trader joes frozen tater tots

These products can be combined to make them even more amazing.

Jonathan Chandler


Hot wings and tatertots are a great choice, especially when you consider that the entire meal is less than $10. The frozen hot wings from Trader Joe’s are $5.99 and the tater-tots are $2.49.

I separate them in an air fryer and cook them for 20-25 minutes at 375° Fahrenheit.  

cooked trader joes tater tots and hot wings on a plate

Each takes less than 30 minutes.

Jonathan Chandler


They come out crisp and crispy. The hot wings are packed with flavor. To spice things up, you can add garlic powder or onion powder.

Everything is served with my favorite ranch for dip. 

Turkey burgers make for a quick and easy dinner on the air fryer

box of trader joe's frozen turkey burgers

Four packs are available for the burgers.

Jonathan Chandler


A good turkey burger is a must-have. A four-pack of turkey burgers is available at Trader Joe’s for $3.29 in the freezer aisle.

They are cooked in the air fryer for approximately 35 minutes at 400°F.

These frozen products aren’t prepared in advance, and the cooking time can vary depending on your air fryer. Flip the pat halfway through. 

prepared trader joe's turkey burger on a bun with cheese

My burgers are always topped with cheese.

Jonathan Chandler


To give the turkey more flavor, I add some garlic powder and other seasonings. I then serve it on a Brioche bun with Colby Jack cheese. 

You can add whatever toppings and serve the burger with fries or on its own. 

Black bean-and-cheese taquitos are a staple freezer purchase

packages of trader joe's frozen taquitos

The freezer section contains the vegetarian product.

Jonathan Chandler


Who doesn’t love taquitos? Trader Joe’s sells 12 packs for $3.99

They were then placed in an air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10-12 minutes. 

prepared trader joe's taquitos covered in cheese and served with a dip

Taquitos taste best when accompanied by extra cheese.

Jonathan Chandler


I love topping them with Mexican-blend cheese after they’re crisp. 

These veggie samosas come at a very affordable price and are so delicious

mini vegetable samosas in the freezer aisle at trader joes

Mini vegetable samosas from Trader Joe.

Brittany Menjivar


The veggie samosas are absolutely amazing, and they only cost $3.49

I add a little avocado oil to my air fryer basket and cook them for about 15 minutes at 400° Fahrenheit.

prepared trader joe's veggie samosas over fried rice

You can pair them with other side dishes to make a fuller meal.

Jonathan Chandler


These are crispy and delicious. I served them with vegetable rice to make it more like a meal. 

The chicken spring rolls are not appreciated by enough people, I think.  

box of trader joes chicken spring rolls

You get five spring rolls for under $4.

Jonathan Chandler


Chicken spring rolls are a popular Trader Joe’s product. Five boxes of spring rolls cost $3.99 each. 

They are air-fried for 15 minutes at 400° Fahrenheit. 

cooked chicken spring rolls from trader joes

The air fryer makes them crispy and nice.

Jonathan Chandler


They are packed with amazing flavor and big enough to feed me for dinner.

For dipping, I love to serve spring rolls with sweet-chili sauce. 

Convenient packs of 2 chicken-verde tortillas are available

package of chicken verde burritos at trader joes

You can find the burritos in the freezer aisle.

Jonathan Chandler


A good burrito is a must-have. Trader Joe’s frozen chicken verde burritos are available in packs of two at $3.49.

They are absolutely delicious and make a great quick meal.

I placed them in the oven for 15 to 17 min at 400° Fahrenheit. 

cooked chicken verde burrito with guacamole

I love to have mine with guacamole.

Jonathan Chandler


I love to dip mine with guacamole. But, you can also choose to use salsa or sour-cream.

These turkey meatballs make quick subs

bag of trader joes frozen turkey meatballs

Meatballs are perfect for individual sandwiches and parties.

Jonathan Chandler


The frozen turkey meatballs from Trader Joe are delicious and only $4.49 per bag.

They are already cooked so you just need to heat them up. 

I like to spray avocado oil into my air fryer basket, and then cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit 12-14 minutes. 

meatball sub made with trader joe's turkey meatballs and shredded cheese

The perfect size meatballs for this sandwich are the meatballs.

Jonathan Chandler


This is my favorite way to use these meatballs: on sub sandwiches.

You can use any type of bun and your preferred marinara sauce. Then, top it all with fresh mozzarella cheese. 

The chicken gyoza has a lot of flavor

trader joe's chicken gyoza potstickers in their package from the freezer aisle

Although I like the chicken pot stickers the best, there are other options.

Jonathan Chandler


The Trader Joe’s Gyozas are quick and delicious. Plus, they are only $3.49.

They come out crisp and delicious when I air fry them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 11 to 13 mins. 

cooked trader joe's chicken gyoza on a paper plate

The gyoza is perfectly crispy on the outside, and tender on the inside.

Jonathan Chandler


I dip mine in my favorite soy sauce or chili sauce. For a heartier meal, I like to pair the gyozas and white rice.

You are missing out on the best pizza bambinos you can make in an air fryer.

trader joes bambino pepperoni pizza in the box from the frozen aisle

Air-fried mini pizzas are delicious.

Jonathan Chandler


A box of four frozen bambino Pizzas by Trader Joe costs $3.99

I placed them in my air fryer and let them cook for approximately 15 minutes at 375° Fahrenheit.

cooked bambino pizzas from trader joes

The cheese becomes nice and bubbly.

Jonathan Chandler


It comes out deliciously cheesy and delicious.

If you like to spice up the flavor, you can add fresh Parmesan or red chili flakes. 

