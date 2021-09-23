Woman breaks down in heartbreaking video after she’s denied service at popular chain coffee store simply for being deaf

A DEAF WOMAN broke down in tears as she filmed a heartbreaking video after she was refused service at Dunkin’ Donuts because she couldn’t hear the person taking her order.

She admitted she was “emotional” while retelling her story, which she said was to spread awareness about discrimination.

4 Shannon Heroux called out Dunkin’ Donuts for discriminating against her Credit: TikTok @shannon_heroux

4 She claimed she was refused service because she was deaf Credit: TikTok @shannon_heroux

Taking to social media, Shannon Heroux called out the coffee establishment with tears in her eyes, saying in a video: “A little while ago, I got refused service at a Dunkin’ Donuts because I’m deaf.

“I was confused and didn’t understand how to process it. While I do have an implant, it was not on my body at the time.

“I’ve never been refused service before and it hurts, it hurts really bad.”

After claiming Dunkin’s was her favorite place, she said that the girl at the drive through needed to know her lips. However, the girl refused to remove her mask.

“She went to the manager. His body language is telling me he was going off. I knew he was making hand signals, so I told him I couldn’t hear him. I also said I needed to be able to read his lips. He didn’t write anything down and refused to take off my mask.

“We’re standing six feet apart. We have plexiglass between our eyes. I’m wearing a mask. It is enough that we struggle during this pandemic.

“People don’t believe I’m deaf because I speak so well, and I could tell he didn’t believe me! It’s a curse and a blessing.”

Heroux, who is an Uber driver, continued: “I shouldn’t have to go through this, no deaf person should go through this.

“I’m at my breaking point in this pandemic, I don’t even want to run into people anymore. I’ve been discriminated against this whole pandemic and it’s time someone did something.”

She said that she had been discriminated in large retailers like Costco and Walmart.

“We do the right thing and you guys don’t care, you kick me out for wanting to get a tea, like really?” She continued to sob.

“I want an apology, I’ve never felt this way and I don’t wish this on anyone. What that manager did was wrong, this happened in California, and no one was willing to help me. I just want an apology,” She said this before she ended her heartbreaking video.

After her videos, she updated and said that Dunkin’s corporate had reached her and was willing and able to work with her in spreading awareness.

In her follow up videos, she stated that Dunkin’s corporate had apologized and came up with solutions to avoid a repeat of the same situation.

Clear masks were used by cashiers when taking orders. Another solution was to keep a whiteboard close at hand in case of emergency.

She claimed that the manager who had wronged her received a write up and was allowed to keep his job.

4 The mom of one claimed she has struggled a lot this pandemic Credit: TikTok @shannon_heroux

4 Dunkin’ Donuts headquarters reached out to her to apologize and work together so this wouldn’t happen again Credit: TikTok @shannon_heroux