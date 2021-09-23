‘Huge fight including 100 people’ breaks out at Westland High School leaving one hospitalized

A “HUGE fight including 100 people” broke out at a high school in Ohio Wednesday morning, leaving one hospitalized.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at Westland High School in Galloway, Ohio.

2 Police responded to Westland High School in Ohio after a ‘huge fight’ broke out Credit: Twitter/@JackieWSYX6

A school resource officer at the building had asked for assistance after a large fight broke out inside the school shortly after first period at around 8.20am Wednesday.

According to Maureen Kocot of the sheriff’s department, there could have been up to 100 people involved in the fight.

Kocot told Central Recorder “several fights” broke out inside the school with multiple sheriff’s deputies responding to the call.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one student was taken to hospital following a fight that was broken up using pepper spray.

The injuries sustained by the student are not life-threatening, and he is expected to make a full recover.

The South-Western City School District told NBC4 that school officials immediately notified the sheriff’s office when the fight broke out.

“For the safety of our students and staff members, we evacuated everyone to the recreation center until the hallways were clear.

“Students are back in the building and learning,” According to a spokesperson,

According to the sheriff’s office, the situation was swiftly under control and classes were resumed.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was no weapon involved in the incident.

Authorities are currently questioning several people.

2 One student was hospitalized after being pepper sprayed by a sheriff’s officer