Gordon Ramsay rakes in £6m over the pandemic after TV success

GORDON Ramsay has been raking in cash during the Covid pandemic – making £6 million after his TV success.

His production company that produces a number of shows has made the celebrity chef’s fortune grow.

3 Gordon Ramsay has made millions during the Covid pandemic Credit: BBC

His latest stints in front of the cameras include Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance – which was axed after just one series – Gordon, Gino and Fred: Roadtrip, and new Fox series Next Level Chef.

Studio Ramsay has also produced numerous YouTube shows and Channel 4’s The Fantastical Factory of Curious Arts hosted by Keith Lemon.

New documents revealed Gordon’s Humble Pie Media and Humble Pie Productions are now worth a joint £9.5 million.

That’s up from £7million the previous year.

Humble Pie Productions paid just under £1 million in tax, while Humble Pie Media paid £142,000.

That means he’s made around £6 million during Pandemic.

Gordon, 54, has been spending his money on renovations to his London home.

He owns a £7million mansion in the capital and plans to install a wine room, a basement bedroom, and a plant room.

He lodged plans to carry out a string of renovations at the four-storey property to create “more usable living space” for his family.

The plans include replacing the four bedrooms on the first floor with one large master bedroom.

It will be spread across the entire floor, and will include two en suite bathrooms and a large walk-in dressing area.

He also proposed to extend the basement and replace an existing extension by a modern glass design that will include an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

The cook, who is reported to be worth £140million, also owns three homes in Cornwall.

The Hell’s Kitchen star lives between London and his £4.4million beachside mansion on the north Cornwall coast.

The five-bedroom home was purchased by Gordon in 2015 and was at that time the second most expensive in Cornwall.

He was granted planning permission to demolish the property and build a new house.

While all that building work was going on, Ramsay splashed another cool £4million on a beach house in the nearby village of Trebetherick for the family to stay in.

The cash-savvy chef’s third home in Cornwall is an old Lloyds bank which he bought in the main street of Fowey in 2017 for £2million.

3 Gordon lives between his £7million London home and Cornwall Credit: London Media Press

3 He owns a beachside mansion worth £4.4million in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay rages after being mistaken for Jamie Oliver