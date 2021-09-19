Woman, 25, worth £230k shares budget meals which cost less than £3 a serve

A WOMAN who’s worth £230,000 at just 25 has revealed her money-saving food recipes and a few supermarket tips that’ll help keep the grocery bill down.

Queenie Tan from Sydney is a Marketing Manager, YouTuber, and she started investing at the age of 19. This has allowed her to accumulate her wealth within a matter of years.

Queenie, 25, sahres her money-saving tips online

But Queenie, who lives with her boyfriend Pablo, is conscious about what she spends on a daily basis and has now shared her top three budget-friendly meals.

All three meals are super quick and easy and cost less than £3 a serve which is ideal for cutting costs while eating well.

Queenie also has some supermarket hacks that will allow her to cut down on her weekly food budget.

“Eating well on a budget does not mean you need to put up with cr*p food,” she said in her recent video.

“Here are three of my favourite go-to recipes that taste great and can be made for under $5 (£2.64) per serve.

“Today, I’m making marinated vegetable pasta salad and mushroom ramen.

Queenie, a pescartarian, said that the meals were all vegetarian. However, she suggested adding meat to the dishes if needed.

Marinated Vegetable Pasta Salad

£1.30 ($2.45) per serving

Ingredients Feta

Capsicum

Red onion

Eggplant

Zucchini

Button mushrooms

Bunch of asparagus

Extra Virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

Garlic

Lemon juice

Method

1. To prepare the vegetables, heat oven to 240°C. Cut into small pieces and place them in a bowl.

2. Slice onion in quarters. Peel off layers. Place cherry tomatoes and asparagus in a separate bowl.

3. Mix the vegetable mixture with crushed garlic. Add one teaspoon of salt, olive oils, and pepper to the vegetables. Mix well.

4. Spread them on a baking tray. Bake for 20 minutes.

5. Boil the pasta while that’s cooking.

6. Meanwhile, make your marinade. Cut a half lemon in half and squeeze out the juice. The garlic, extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt and freshly squeezed juice of the lemon are all you need to make your marinade. Mix it together in a bowl and then add the cubed feta.

7. After 20 minutes, add the tomatoes and asparagus to the baking tray. Bake for five more minutes.

8. Mix the veggies with the pasta and marinade. Stir well.

Mushroom Ramen

£2.62 ($4.95) per serving

Ingredients Ramen noodles

Enoki mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms

Green onions

Oyster sauce

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

Canola oil

Garlic

Tip: Enoki mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms more expensive so Queenie says you can swap them out for regular cup mushrooms.

She said: “If you want to cut down the price of this recipe even more, you could always substitute them with cup mushrooms.”

However, the 25-year-old loves to use the more expensive options on occasion as it makes her feel like a meal you’d get at a restaurant, despite eating at home.

She also says that shiitake mushrooms are “really meaty” in flavour, meaning you’ll stay fuller for longer.

Method

1. Method 1.

2. Cut the shiitake mushrooms in small pieces.

3. The enoki mushroom ends should be cut and thrown away. Divide the enoki mushroom into small pieces.

4. Put the garlic in a bowl and crush it.

5. To make the sauce, combine a tablespoon of soy, mirin, and three tablespoons oyster sauce.

6. Mix the boiling water with the ramen noodles. Let them sit for 2 minutes, 15 seconds, and drain.

7. Add some canola oil to a pan and add the shiitake mushrooms, frying until they are golden.

8. After they have been cooked, add the garlic, sesame oil, and enoki mushrooms to make them soft. Combine the sauce and noodles, and mix it all together.

Mix the sauce and noodles together. Cook the spring onions for several minutes.

Pumpkin gnocchi

63p ($1.20) per serving

Ingredients Fresh pumpkin

Ricotta

Plain flour

Parmesan

Egg

Olive oil

Butter

Fresh sage leaves

Method

1. Cut the pumpkin into small pieces. It should be boiled for about 10 minutes in a steamer.

2. 2. Remove the steamer from the heat and strain it through a strainer.

3. Place a paper towel on the strainer for five minutes.

4. Mix the pumpkin with flour, Parmesan cheese, ricotta and salt until well combined. Queenie recommends that you use your hands to add more flour until the mixture becomes firm.

4. After you achieve the desired consistency, flour a benchtop (or a choppingboard) and divide the dough in equal portions.

5. Next, use a fork to roll the gnocchi. Place them in the refrigerator to firm up.

6. Boil some water with salt. Make sure to fry butter and sage separately in a separate saucepan.

7. Mix the gnocchi with the water. Cook it until the water reaches the surface.

8. Drain it, add it to the pan with the butter and sage and fry it until it looks crispy and golden.

Supermarket tips

1. Buy in bulk

Firstly, the savvy spender says to always buy in bulk when items are on special, particularly canned good and “things that don’t go off.”

This means you end up saving money in the long run and you’ll always have items at home to use.

2. Make big quantities

Saving time can often mean saving money so Queenie recommends cooking large quantities to allow for leftover.

This works well if you use less expensive ingredients, or if your purchase is special.

3. Use a shopping list

To make sure you aren’t doubling up on ingredients you might already have, Queenie says to always use a shopping list.

Queenie uses AnyList to organize her shopping list. However, you can also write it down.

4. Shop at cheaper supermarkets

“Shop at cheaper supermarkets to save money,” Queenie said.

Queenie explained that she saves money shopping at Aldi and makes a few more purchases at higher-end shops.

Often, she and her partner will “split up the shop” but communication is key.

“We communicate with each other throughout the shop to find out where is cheaper. It sounds like it takes time, but it’s actually faster as there are two of us, and it always saves us money.”

