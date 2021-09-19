Piers Morgan questions ITV boss ‘why he had to quit’ following claims that the station protected him over sexual harassment allegations. 

Piers Morgan has questioned his exit from Good Morning Britain after reports claimed his former bosses defended him to Ofcom.

Piers Morgan sensationally quit ITV following the fallout from his comments regarding Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey

His comments regarding Meghan Markle’s explosive interview on Oprah Winfrey prompted more than 50,000 complaints.

56-year-old asked the Duchess about her mental health and if the alleged racist comment she made was made by a member from the extended royal household.

Piers stormed the set of the morning program after Alex Beresford, GMB weatherman, argued against Piers.

He did return to the set that day, but it was the end of his five-year tenure on the show.

Ofcom opened an investigation into both Piers’ remarks and Good Morning Britain. The broadcaster standards were not breached.

And now, ITV’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall has said the broadcaster had backed the former host and the program and claimed the channel championed freedom of speech.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention, she said: “I will just say that we vigorously defended both the program and Piers to Ofcom and the reason we didn’t get pulled up by them is because of the program making.”

But Piers has taken to social media to question his former boss.

He tweeted: “So why did I have to leave?” alongside a crying with laughter face. Emotional Piers Morgan shares awards with ‘extra wife’ Susanna Reid as they reunite. Piers Morgan ‘thankful’ for Meghan Markle as she’s been ‘great for his career

Dame Carolyn was later questioned on whether Piers could return to his role one day and she skirted around the subject by stating he had resigned.

She did say however that she believed Piers would be “working on some global platform any day soon”.

After the controversy surrounding the show, Hr was awarded the TRIC Awards presenter gong.

To win the News Presenter award, Hr beat Susanna Reid, his GMB colleague and reporting legend Huw Eds.

The ex newspaper editor was full of glee at earning the accolade after already mocking his friend Susanna ahead of the winner being revealed.

Sharing a photo of himself grinning with his award, Piers tweeted: “Victory! ⁦@TRICawards First place medal#TVPresenterOfTheYear.”

The outspoken presenter also recently promised his fans he would “be back on your TV soon”.

Retweeting a fan who said she “wants him back”, Piers said: “Relax, Evelyn.. I’ll be back on your TV soon.