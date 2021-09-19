UK set for ‘largest flu jabs campaign ever seen’ to beat winter wave

THE UK is set to embark on the largest flu jab campaign ever seen in a bid to beat a winter wave of illness, the health secretary has revealed.

Sajid javid said this afternoon that autumn and winter are ideal conditions for Covid-19.

2 Sajid Javid today addressed MPs as he revealed his winter plan which includes a huge flu vaccination campaign Credit: Sky News

2 Coronavirus vaccines are still being rolled out across the country and boosters are set to be given to the most vulnerable in the next week Credit: LNP

Addressing MPs in the commons he said: “The best steps we can take is to get vaccines for Covid-19 and flu if we are eligible.

“And so along with Covid-19 vaccination program, the next few months will see the largest flu vaccination campaign this country has ever seen.”

Javid also presented a five-pronged strategy that will keep the virus from spreading as the NHS experiences a seasonal surge.

It includes a vaccine booster campaign, test and trace and pumping millions into NHS.

He stated that the government had made progress in recovering from the Covid pandemic. He also noted that the death tolls currently being recorded in the country are lower than previous waves.

He expressed concern about Covid and other respiratory illnesses and suggested that children returning to school, changing weather, and more people staying indoors would make it easier for the virus to spread.

To combat the spread of infection, both booster and flu jabs must be available.

Up to 48.4million Brits have already received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. 44 million people also had a second.

Jabs can reduce your risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19. Mr Javid added that 99 percent of Covid deaths currently being reported are among those who have not received a vaccine.

“The NHS is preparing to offer booster doses from next week. The NHS will contact you and this will help to protect the most vulnerable through the winter months”He stated that it was worth the effort.

WORTHWHILE VACCINE

He explained that this winter there will also be increased demand on the NHS due to illnesses like the flu and norovirus.

“We are carefully but cautiously getting the nation back to normal life and will protect the progress we have all made together”He added that.

He said flu is a “significant risk” this year because there was not much last year, when Covid won.

He explained that although flu is not as effective as normal, there is less natural immunity.

It is still a valuable vaccine, and we will try to maximize uptake.

“As I said, the biggest rollout programme and communication programme this country has ever seen for the flu vaccine.”

BUMP RIDE

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam also warned of a “bumpy” winter.

At a Downing Street press conference, he said vaccines had been “incredibly successful” and had so far prevented an estimated 24 million Covid-19 cases and 112,000 deaths.

But we know that this pandemic remains active. We are still in the active phase of the pandemic.

“We know that this winter could quite possibly be bumpy at times and we know that other respiratory viruses such as flu and RSV are highly likely to make their returns.”

According to Dr June Raine (chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, MHRA), Coronavirus booster jabs could be administered to those over 50 years old at the same dose as flu jabs.

She stated that the combination of flu vaccine booster jabs and flu vaccines is safe.

Covid-19 booster doses can be administered at the same time flu vaccines.

“We have in place a comprehensive safety strategy for monitoring the safety of all Covid-19 vaccines, and this surveillance includes the booster jabs.”

WINTER IS COMING

The news on the rollout of the flu programme come as vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi today confirmed that “contingency plans” are in place to bring back restrictions if necessary.

But he also expressed confidence the booster jab programme plus a massive flu vaccination drive will stave off another lockdown.

Asking about the possibility of additional restrictions, Mr Zahawi responded today: “Lockdowns will be an absolute last resort.

“We’re about to embark on a massive booster campaign and of course a flu vaccination programme.”

He said, “I am worried about flu. There isn’t much flu in the world. In a bad year, we could lose up 25,000 people.

The important thing to remember as we enter the winter months is that viruses have an inherent advantage, regardless of whether they are flu or Covid.

“It would be foolhardy to think this thing has already transitioned from pandemic to endemic.”

No more ‘irresponsible’ Covid lockdowns and Brits WILL get Christmas this year, Sajid Javid vows