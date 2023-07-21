Wolverine’s Powers

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Wolverine's Powers

It’s a common story for superheroes to lose their abilities. Unfortunately, Wolverine has experienced this a number of times. Logan was infected by a Microverse virus during the comic book storyline “Death of Wolverine”. This caused his healing factor to be shut down. He was able with S.H.I.E.L.D.’s help to eliminate the virus. However, the damage it did had already been done and Wolverine now lacked his healing power. Wolverine, who was without his healing power, died soon thereafter, leaving X-23 to take over the Wolverine role.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the Fox Universe also suffered the same fate. However, the movies depicted his loss of powers differently. The story of “Logan”, which picks up after the events in “Wolverine” ends, shows an aged Wolverine whose healing factor has been drastically reduced. It is the adamantium coating his skeleton that is poisoning him, slowing his healing power until it is lost completely. It is a new approach to “Old Man Logan”, showing a more realistic portrayal of what could happen to someone who had metal covering their entire body.

Latest News

Previous article
Christine Tran Ferguson’s Friends React to Death of Her Baby Boy Asher

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder