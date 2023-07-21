Wolverine’s Powers

It’s a common story for superheroes to lose their abilities. Unfortunately, Wolverine has experienced this a number of times. Logan was infected by a Microverse virus during the comic book storyline “Death of Wolverine”. This caused his healing factor to be shut down. He was able with S.H.I.E.L.D.’s help to eliminate the virus. However, the damage it did had already been done and Wolverine now lacked his healing power. Wolverine, who was without his healing power, died soon thereafter, leaving X-23 to take over the Wolverine role.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the Fox Universe also suffered the same fate. However, the movies depicted his loss of powers differently. The story of “Logan”, which picks up after the events in “Wolverine” ends, shows an aged Wolverine whose healing factor has been drastically reduced. It is the adamantium coating his skeleton that is poisoning him, slowing his healing power until it is lost completely. It is a new approach to “Old Man Logan”, showing a more realistic portrayal of what could happen to someone who had metal covering their entire body.