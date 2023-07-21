Christine Tran Ferguson’s Friends React to Death of Her Baby Boy Asher

Christine has not shared Asher’s cause of death. However, she said on July 3 that her baby boywas in the hospitaland asked for prayers to “save my sweet Asher.”

In an Instagram grid post sharing news of Asher’s passing, Christine called the loss an ” unimaginable nightmare.”

“Why is this happening to us, why Asher??” she wrote on July 20. “Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you.”

In the comments section of the post, influencerMelissa Celestine Koh—who lost her 21-month-old son, also namedAsher, in April—empathized with Christine. “The pain of losing a child is absolutely unbearable and it pains me so much to see another parent going through what I did,” she wrote. “This is so so cruel and there are absolutely no words to make things better. Not even time.”